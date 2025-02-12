Confluent Partners with Jio Platforms to Drive GenAI Innovation in India

Confluent has partnered with Jio Platforms Limited to drive the development of GenAI and next-gen applications with data streams through Jio Cloud Services GenAI innovation in India.

Confluent Partners with Jio Platforms

The aim is to drive GenAI innovation in India.

Confluent Cloud will be available on Jio Cloud Services.

Confluent will deliver on all four fundamental principles of a successful streaming service—to stream, connect, process, and govern data—on Jio Cloud Services.

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion.

Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited (“Jio”) for Jio Cloud Services. This strategic agreement marks an important leap in advancing India’s digital capabilities, as data streams are fundamental for real-time and GenAI use cases. Through this agreement:

Kiran Thomas, President, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, commented, “We’re on the precipice of rapid transformation in India, and data streaming is a must-have for businesses to stay ahead of consumer trends, including advancements in AI. We’re excited to partner with Confluent, the pioneers in this category, to enable our customers to deliver the real-time, intelligent capabilities everyone expects.”

Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent, remarked, “Confluent with Jio will enable more organizations in India to harness the power of data streaming to fuel their businesses with real-time data and provide better services to its citizens. Partnering with one of India’s most influential and innovative companies is a huge leap forward for making data streaming easily accessible and pervasive. We look forward to partnering with Jio to help organizations advance their digital capabilities with streams of constantly flowing data.”

In the 2024 Data Streaming Report, 94 percent of IT leaders in India say data streaming platforms bring new products to market faster, and 95 percent believe they can lead to more innovation in AI development. It’s clear that data streaming is a necessity for business success.

Confluent Cloud will be available on Jio Cloud Services, making it easier than ever for more businesses across India to get started with data streaming, the company said in a statement.

On Jio Cloud Services, Confluent said it will deliver on all four fundamental principles of a successful streaming service—to stream, connect, process, and govern data. Together, Confluent and Jio will look to increase India’s digital revolution.

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.