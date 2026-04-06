How to Perform Umrah?

The Umrah obligation involves a set of rites including Ihram, Tawaf, Sa’i, and Halq/ Taqseer. Islamic Travel Agency offers a golden opportunity for beginners to perform Umrah with guided support and a well-planned itinerary from your home to the land of hospitality and transform your journey into a lasting experience.

In the following guide we will understand more about Umrah to maximise the benefits and mystical rewards. so lets get started!

What is Umrah? Meaning and Purpose

Umrah is derived from an Arabic word meaning, “Visit”. The obligation is an optional worship with unlimited blessings and can be performed at any time in the year. The pilgrimage is a Sunnah act as the Holy Prophet PBUH stated in Bukhari:

“Umrah is a removal of sins from one Umrah to another.”

The Holy Prophet PBUH performed multiple Umrahs in his lifetime marking its significance. Each rite including Ihram, circling the Kaaba, walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa, and even the cutting or trimming hair while exiting the Ihram shows obedience and surrender to Allah SWT.

Historical Background of Umrah

The background history of Umrah is also worth understanding to connect with the Islamic legacy, and strengthen the faith with true examples of faith and belief. Today many Muslims brothers and sisters seek Cheap Umrah Packages presented by Islamic Travel Agency to experience this spiritual journey, however, its historical significance remains deeply rooted in harmony, sacrifice and dedication.

The first Umrah was performed around 6AH. The Holy Prophet Peace be upon him, completed the first pilgrimage with 2,000 friends after a struggling period of Islam. A few years after the migration he (PBUH) dreamt performing the rituals of Umrah in Makkah with his companions, so they returned to Makkah to perform Umrah.

But when the Mushrik of Makkah heard about their arrival they planned to attack them. The Holy Prophet PBUH sent a representative to explain their purpose of visit and refused to enter with force. The Qaifila stopped at Hudabybiyyah, which resulted in the treaty of Hudabybiyyah, permitting them to enter the Kaaba for three days each year following the 10 years agreement.

Necessary Documents & Visa Requirements

Preparing your essential documents and completing Visa requirements before starting your Umrah journey is important because “a sacred journey deserves a sacred preparation”. A little more careful and organised planning secures a smooth and spiritually enjoyable experience.

The UK pilgrims are to submit the following Umrah travel documents before beginning their sacred journey:

Pilgrims need to submit lawful and dependable passport with at least 6 months of authority

Most recent and updated passport-size pictures with specified background

A comprehensive and detailed Umrah Visa application

Evidence of vaccination against COVID-19, Meningitis and seasonal flu as per 2025 Umrah guidelines

Proof of association (wedding certificate, birth certificate, agreement letter) if you are visiting with your family

Keep the copies of visa (hard and soft copies) for check-ins and emergencies

You can apply your electronic Visa through the Nusuk app for speedy and easy process

Step 1: Entering the State of Ihram

Entering the state of Ihram is the foremost essential ritual in Umrah. The ritual includes removing worldly clothes and wearing or wrapping two white sheets (plain) without any stitching or adding fragrance before entering the house of Allah. The ritual requires:

Purity through performing Ghusal, trimming nails, and grooming before donning the Ihram

Men are to wear two unstitched white sheets and women are to wear covering, modest and comfortable clothes (Abaya)

Make a sincere and pure intention (Niyyah) reciting the talbiyya as “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik”

Step 2: Making a sincere intention for Umrah

Niyah perform an innate role while performing the obligation of Umrah. It is important to understand that Niyyah for the Umrah must be set within the Meeqat point (regional boundaries for Umrah). Pilgrims recite Talbiyah:

“Allahumma labbaika Umrah”

Pilgrims continue the Talbiya silently from the depths of their hearts. Women recite it under their breath and men recite the Dua loudly. These are the famous Meeqat points:

Rabegh

Yalumlum

Dhul Hulaifah

Qarn Al Manazel

Dhatul Iraq

Step 3: Arriving in Makkah& Madinah and perform Umrah rituals

After donning your Ihram and making a true intention, now is the time to head to Haram to complete the Umrah rituals. Enter the holy cities with respect and go straight to your accommodation. After taking some rest you can visit the Haram and say your tributes. After completing your rituals, head to Madinah and recite Darood. Stay positive, as good deeds multiply here, so do the bad intentions.

Step 4: Complete Tawaf & Sa’i

Tawaf and Sa’i are the core rituals of the Umrah pilgrimage. To perform the rituals, pilgrims must be free from worldly desires, bad intentions, and minor impurities.

Tawaf: It involves seven times circulation around the Holy Kaaba from Black Stone to the Yameni Corner. The origin of this ritual dates back to the era of Hazrat Ibrahim AS when he with his son built the Kaaba nd perfom the first ever Tawaf. Pilgrims recite Dua while completing the seven circles saying:

“Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanah wa fil-akhirati hasanah wa qina ‘adhaban-nar.”

Sa’i: The ritual includes a slight walk between the hills of Safa and Marwa. It is a tribute to the patience, unshakable faith and determination of Hazrat Hajar AS when she was searching for water while taking care of her only son in the desert. Being alone and thirsty didn’t shake her belief in Allah and as a result Allah SWT rewarded her with Zamzam. The significance of these hills is also attributed in the Quran, Surah Al-Baqrah:

“Indeed, Safa and Marwa are among the symbols of Allah.”

Step 5: Praying at Maqam Ibrahim

Though praying at Maqam Ibrahim and drinking Zamzam are not among the official rituals of Umrah but they are highly enriched being the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Mohammad PBUH. Pilgrims after completing the rituals of Tawaf and Sa’i move to Maqam Ibrahim AS and perform two Raka’t Nawafil (salah Al Tawaf) to honour the legacy of Hazrat Ibrahim. During the peak season, performing the prayer at this spot may be a little difficult because of high crowds. Pilgrims can perform them anywhere in the Haram.

Step 6: drinking Zamzam

After performing Salah Al Tawaf pilgrims head to drink the Zamzam Water. The divine water is enriched in mystical & healing powers. The fountain is situated within the masjid and can easily be reached. Pilgrims drink, make wudu and bring it home for its high divine and healing characteristics. You can also make heartfelt and personal Duas while drinking the water. Usually pilgrims recite:

O Allah’ Grant me knowledge that’s beneficial, the provision

That’s abundant, and the cure to every illness.

(Ibn Maja)

Step 7: Shaving or Trimming Hair marking the end of Umrah

The last ritual of Umrah is shaving or trimming your hair. After completing the ritual pilgrims can exit the state of ihram and can go back to their normal life activities.

Halq: Halq refers to the act of shaving your head completely with a razor to complete the ritual.

Taqseer: Taqseer involves cutting or trimming a specific (fingertip length) amount of hair to complete the ritual.

Men are preferred to perform Halaq for more symbolic rewards and women should have a specific amount of their hair before exiting the state of Ihram. Men can also perform Taqseer but Halaq is more preferred as it is Sunnah. On the other hand, women are forbidden to perform Halaq, regardless of how short their hair is. Once you complete the ritual, all the prohibitions are lifted and pilgrims can go about their business.

Necessary Duas to recite during Umrah

The time of performing Umrah is the perfect time to ask Allah for divine blessings and your heartfelt Duas. It is a place where Duas are most likely to be accepted. Imagine standing in front of the Kaaba, reciting personal supplications in the calm of heart and making sincere duas, the rewards are multiplied here beyond your imagination or thinking. Ask Allah SWT for health, safety, wealth, and inner peace. Make Duas for travelling safe, before entering Haram, while donning your Ihram, performing rituals and visiting the grave of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

The collective Ameen offers:

Unity in Supplication:The Unity in supplication connects the believers in one cord. It presents a profound physical concept of the Muslim Ummah and the oneness of Allah Almighty.

and the oneness of Allah Almighty. Psychological Effect:The collective Ibadah and “Ameen” provide a profound spiritual and emotional experience for emotional regulation, communal solidarity and mental well-being.

Reinforces hope:Collective Dua reinforces hope, renewal and remembrance. The spiritual effect, sacredness of the location and the sincerity of your heart lead your dua to the level of acceptance and unmatched blessings.

Final Words

To conclude the discussion, Umrah involves four major practices- wearing the Ihram, performing Tawaf, completing Sa’i, and executing Halq/ Taqseer. Understanding the rituals and right way to perform them secures a spiritually fulfilled trip. Umrah is a holy journey which holds immense significance and importance in Islam offering a chance to meet the creator of Kingdoms and understanding the purpose, meaning and right way to perform the rituals is necessary to enjoy unmatched and countless divine blessings.