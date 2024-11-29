Ensuring Health and Well-being during Umrah: Tips and Guidelines

Travelling to any part of the world poses a threat to your health. However, this threat is multiplied when you travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah. There are various reasons behind it, including the hot desert climate of the region, the physical exertion required for the pilgrimage, and the large gatherings. Therefore, ensuring health and well-being during Umrah is one of the most important things you must consider.

If you perform an Umrah from the USA this year, you must know the health challenges you might face. It will help you prepare beforehand and will ensure that you have a healthy and convenient spiritual journey. Here is a comprehensive guide that will help you confirm that you are taking the necessary measures for a healthy Umrah journey.

Common Health Risks in Saudi Arabia and Tips to Avoid Them

Some of the most common health risks in Saudi Arabia and tips to avoid them are listed below;

Heat Exhaustion

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a desert climate, making it extremely hot, especially during the daytime and summer months. The average temperature in the summer months is around 45oC. Therefore, heat exhaustion is the most common health issue pilgrims face. It can get tricky for pilgrims from relatively cooler regions of the world.

Tips to Avoid Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion can cause fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache, disorientation, nausea, hallucinations, or loss of consciousness. To combat this, you must wear light clothes, avoid excessive exercise, and rest regularly.

Dehydration

Dehydration is another problem that arises from high exposure to the sun, which is mostly unavoidable. Therefore, all pilgrims must stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion and other health issues during the Umrah. So, if you have booked cheap Umrah packages, you must prepare for such problems.

Tips to Avoid Dehydration

Keep in mind that it is not safe to drink tap water in Saudi Arabia. However, you can quickly get ZamZam and bottled water. So, drink at least three litres of liquid daily during your pilgrimage. Consume minimal amounts of tea and other caffeinated drinks because they can cause dehydration.

Respiratory Infections

As we all know, there are huge crowds and gatherings during Umrah. Muslims worldwide gather at Haram to perform Umrah, which means contact with different infectious diseases. Most of these contagious diseases mainly affect the respiratory systems. You can quickly come in contact with these infections from talking, coughing, and sneezing people.

Tips to Avoid Respiratory Infections

The most common infectious virus during pilgrimage is Influenza. Common symptoms include fever, pain, nausea, cough, body aches, and runny nose. Avoid contact with people showing any such symptoms. Also, try to wear a mask if possible. Also, wash your hands regularly and don’t share your towel, cutlery, or cups. It is vital for ensuring health and well-being during Umrah.

Diarrhoea

Another common health issue that pilgrims face during the Umrah is diarrhoea. This usually happens when consuming contaminated food or drinks.

Tips to Avoid Diarrhoea

You must avoid eating street food or fried and fatty foods to prevent this. Moreover, wash your hands thoroughly with a disinfectant cleanser. Keep your cutlery and towels private from your family. Furthermore, you must try to eat as healthily as possible and remember to eat fruits and rehydrate drinks. Also, avoid high-protein food because physical exertion might upset your stomach.

Food Poisoning

Food poisoning is also often observed in pilgrims. As people are in a foreign country performing pilgrimage rituals, they usually need to pay more attention to their diet or the places where they eat. Symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, weakness, fever, and headaches.

Tips to Avoid Food Poisoning

To avoid food poisoning, avoid drinking tap water and washing fruits and vegetables properly. Moreover, wash your hands before you eat or drink anything. Don’t carry cooked food around; avoid eating food with unusual fragrances. Also, refrain from drinking unpasteurised milk or eating things made from it. It will help ensure health and well-being during Umrah.

Dry Skin

Many pilgrims suffer from dry skin on various parts of their bodies due to the weather conditions. Most people have cracked heels because they walk on the hard marble floor in Haramain. Dry eyes are also a common problem among the pilgrims.

Tips to Avoid Dry Skin

Ensure you moisturise your skin properly during your Umrah journey to avoid dry skin. Also, if you have dry eyes, wear sunglasses and see an optician once you finish your Umrah.

Conclusion

A trusted Islamic travel agency will handle everything related to your Umrah journey except your health. Therefore, you must consider everything to ensure health and well-being during Umrah. It is vital for a smooth, healthy, and memorable Umrah journey.