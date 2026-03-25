How to Move on Quickly After Selling a Home in a Tough Financial Situation

Selling your home is stressful.

Sell house fast because you’re upside down financially, though? That’s an entirely different beast.

Foreclosure. Short sale. Paying off debt. Moving out of state for a job. Whether you’re losing your job, drowning in debt, getting divorced, or saving your home from foreclosure — you’re likely feeling rushed.

(There is light at the end of the tunnel…)

When your home is involved, moving on quickly starts with knowing your options. Once you know what to expect, moving quickly after selling your home won’t feel so daunting.

Here’s what’s covered:

The Leading Causes for Homeowners Selling Fast

Options When You Need To Sell House Fast Lexington VA

Your Best Bet For Moving Quickly

Next Steps After Selling Quickly

Why Are More Homeowners Selling House Fast?

Mortgage troubles and financial hardship don’t just happen to “other people.” Selling your house fast because you’re in a bind is more common than you think.

According to The Urban Institute, about 94% of homeowners who default on their mortgage do so after suffering a loss of income. Whether it’s from a job loss, medical emergency, divorce, or unavoidable expenses that leave you in over your head — sudden life changes force many into selling house fast.

It gets even more real.

A 2025 Clever Real Estate survey reports that 1 in 3 homeowners have felt financially overwhelmed since buying their home. That means nearly one-third of homeowners are keeping their financial struggles secret.

And if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the housing market isn’t making this any easier.

ATTOM Data states that foreclosure filings have increased 18% year-over-year at the halfway point of 2025. Higher mortgage rates, increasing home insurance costs, and inflated cost of living have impacted homeowners across the country. 16.4% of homeowners who purchased since July of 2022 could be selling at a loss.

Need? Check.

Pressure? Double check.

Need to Sell House Fast Lexington VA? Here Are Your Options

The first instinct of most homeowners is to assume they have two choices:

Sit tight and wait for the market to get better

List with a real estate agent and hope it sells quickly

But there’s another solution most homeowners don’t know about. And when you need to move quickly, it’s the best option.

Sell with a Real Estate Agent

The traditional way to sell a home is by listing with a real estate agent. If you have time to spare, you could net the highest amount for your property by selling the “old-fashioned way.”

The Problem?

Time.

Nationwide Association of Realtors (NAR) recently announced that homes are staying on the market longer as buyer demand slows. If you’re trying to avoid foreclosure, pay off an underwater mortgage, or sell before your funds run out — waiting 2-3 months for a home to sell isn’t ideal.

Not to mention… agents typically take a 5-6% commission on the sale price of your home. When you factor in repairs, staging costs, and closing fees — your bank account might not end up where you think it will.

Sell to a Direct Home Buyer

Enter… the direct home buyer.

A direct home buyer is a person or company that purchases your home directly. No open houses. No securing mortgage pre-approvals from potential buyers. No painfully slow negotiation process.

Companies like 757 Property Solutions are specialized in buying homes directly from homeowners who need to move quickly. As a direct home buyer, they make offers in cash, close on your timeline, and take your home as-is.

So how does that help you when you need to sell house fast?

You don’t need to make any repairs.

No commissions are taken out by a real estate agent.

You can close in as little as one week.

You never have to worry about your offer falling through.

You’re eligible to move quickly and avoid the heavy fees that eat away at your profits when you work with a direct home buyer.

How to Move Quickly When You Need to Sell House Fast

Moving quickly starts with taking action. Here’s a step-by-step guide to dramatically reduce the amount of stress you experience during this process.

Step 1: Understand What You Owed

Sit down and really understand what you owe on your home. Total up your mortgage balance, secondary liens, HOA fees owed, and property taxes. Knowing exactly what you need to net from your home sale will make the next few steps a lot clearer.

Step 2: Get Your Free Cash Offer

Reach out to a direct home buyer and request a no obligation cash offer. Most direct home buyers can provide you with an offer in as little as 24-48 hours after a brief walkthrough.

Step 3: Weigh Your Options

Just because you received an offer doesn’t mean you have to accept it right away. However, don’t underestimate just how valuable receiving a cash offer — that you can actually depend on — is. If your home is underwater, compare how much you owe to the offer given. If it makes sense, accept the offer.

Tip: Sometimes it makes financial sense to rent next.

Step 4: Decide on a Closing Date

One great advantage — the closing date is yours to pick.

Unless you absolutely need a quick closing, work with your direct home buyer to figure out a closing date that works for you.

Step 5: Move Forward

It’s easy to get caught up in simply “selling the house.” But when you’re trying to sell a house fast, your ultimate goal should be to put yourself in a better position. If you don’t have a plan for what you’re going to do next, you’ll likely find yourself in this position again.

Moving On After Needing To Sell House Fast

Selling your home fast isn’t fun. But putting your move — and your finances — back together after can be easy if you know what to do.

Keep these tips in mind:

Clarify how you got here. Financial hardships are more common than you think.

Remember, you have options. You can sell traditionally or work with a direct home buyer.

Follow the steps outlined above to sell your home quickly.

Have a plan for what you’re going to do next.

If you need help moving quickly and know what you want to do after selling your home, working with a direct home buyer can relieve a lot of the pressure.