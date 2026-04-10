How To Get The Canto And Dolabra Blueprints In ARC Raiders

In the latest ARC Raiders update, Flashpoint (1.22.0) brings Canto and Dolabra Blueprints to the game, and now everyone is looking for how to get these weapon blueprints in the game. The acquisition of these schematics will be based on one’s understanding of maps, enemies, and extraction techniques.

To save time, many players choose to buy ARC Raiders items. This shortcut bypasses the RNG grind for rare drops like Vaporizer Regulators, letting you skip the scavenge and jump straight into the action.

Canto vs Dolabra: Which Blueprint Should You Farm First?

While both weapons were released in the Flashpoint Update, they serve completely different roles. The Canto is your reliable daily driver for PvP and light scavenging, while the Dolabra is an Elite Hunter tool designed to tear through heavy ARC armor.

Feature Canto SMG Dolabra Shotgun Rarity Rare (Blue) Legendary (Gold) Ammo Type Medium Ammo Energy Clips Primary Strength Highest DPS-per-mag in class Armor-Piercing “Focused Beam” Firing Mode Full-Auto (Fast fire rate) Semi-Auto (Variable Burst/Beam) ARC Penetration Moderate (Good for Wasps/Ticks) Strong (Best for Shredders/Assessors) Base Magazine 18 Rounds (30+ with upgrades) 100 Units (Energy-based) Best For Solo Raiders & PvP Flanking Squad Leaders & ARC Boss Hunting Risk Level Medium (Scavenge in Hurricanes) High (Fight the ARC Assessor) Skill Check Recoil Control (Vertical climb) Positioning (Close-range commitment)

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Canto SMG and Dolabra Shotgun

Follow these steps to get both blueprints without wasting time on random farming.

The Canto SMG: The New PvP King

The Canto is a Kinetic SMG that has quickly become popular among Raiders who enjoy close-combat fighting. The weapon has a special Heat-Sink system in which the firing rate depends on how long you hold down the trigger; thus, the Canto can destroy any Raider armor.

Finding Canto in the Hurricane Map Condition

You cannot find the Canto in a sunny, clear-weather raid. The design is programmed to fall only when the Hurricane event occurs in the environment. You can detect this event by observing the rising winds and a bruised, purple sky.

The Hurricane Cache : In this game, unique yellow crates called Hurricane Caches appear at predetermined spots. Hurricane Caches feature windproof shields, so players must be very close to them to interact.

Audio Tracking : Because visibility is near zero during a Hurricane, listen for a low-frequency thumping sound. This indicates a nearby cache.

Key Locations : Focus your search on the Buried City’s Rooftops and the Hydroponic Dome in the Dam Battlegrounds. These areas have the highest density of event-specific spawns.

How to do Stealth Extraction Tips

The Canto blueprint is a Physical Drop, meaning you lose it if you die before reaching an extraction hatch. To ensure you don’t lose hours of progress:

Use the Night Cycle : Deploy during the night portion of the Hurricane. The reduced visibility works in your favor against AI snipers.

The Safe Pocket : While some blueprints are too large, the Canto Encrypted Drive fits in a Level 2 Safe Pocket. Ensure yours is upgraded before the hunt.

The Dolabra Energy Shotgun: S-Tier Power

The Dolabra is a masterpiece of ARC technology. It doesn’t fire pellets; it fires a condensed arc of electricity that can chain between multiple enemies. It is currently the most sought-after weapon for clearing Swarmer waves and disabling larger machines, such as the Vaporizer.

How to get the Dolabra blueprint in the Close Scrutiny Map Operation

The Dolabra blueprint is much harder to obtain than the Canto. It is tied to a specific world event called ARC Operation: Close Scrutiny. During this event, the ARC central command sends a massive Assessor unit to a random point on the map.

During the chaos of this process, many people find it much easier to purchase the blueprints for ARC Raiders or other scarce resources such as Vaporizer Regulators. Nevertheless, if you prefer to obtain the reward through more direct means, here is what you need to do:

Locate the Assessor : Look for the massive red pillar of light. This indicates the Assessor has landed.

Breach the Arms : The Assessor has three mechanical arms. You must use Breaching Charges (craftable at the workbench) to blow open the armor plating on these arms.

Loot the Core: Once an arm is breached, it will vent steam and drop loot. The Dolabra blueprint has a roughly 12% drop rate from these specific vents.

The Tips and Tricks

Fighting the Assessor head-on is a suicide mission for solo players. The pro way to get the Dolabra is using the Photoelectric Cloak to stay invisible to sensors for 15 seconds, just enough time to plant a charge and hide. However, if the 12% drop rate feels too punishing, many players choose to buy ARC Raiders blueprints to bypass this high-stakes boss fight entirely.

Crafting Materials and Requirements

Once you have successfully extracted with your blueprints, the work isn’t over. Both the Canto and the Dolabra require a Level 3 Gunsmith Workbench. If your workbench is still Level 1 or 2, the blueprints will sit in your inventory as Locked Schemes.

Required Materials

To help you plan your scavenge runs, here is the breakdown of the materials needed for both weapons:

Material Canto SMG Dolabra Shotgun Location Adv. Mech Components 2 0 Scavenged from Yellow Industrial Crates Magnetic Accelerators 0 3 Dropped by Sniper ARC Units Vaporizer Regulators 0 2 Dropped by Vaporizer (Flying) Units Medium Gun Parts 3 0 Found in Military Outposts Shredder Gyros 0 3 Dropped by Shredder (Melee) Units

Advanced Farming Strategies (The Raider Way)

To maximize your efficiency and reach the top tier of play, treat ARC Raiders like a tactical operation.

Inventory Management

When hunting for these blueprints, empty your inventory of everything except the essentials. You need space for heavy materials, such as Reinforced Plates. If your bag is full of junk like rusted scrap, you won’t have room for the high-tier loot that drops alongside the Dolabra blueprint.

Group vs. Solo

Solo Play : Better for the Canto. Hurricanes make it easy to hide from groups, and you can slip in and out of the Buried City unnoticed.

Group Play : Basic for the Dolabra. The Assessor operation attracts every player on the map. You need teammates to watch your back while you plant breaching charges on the machine.

Conclusion

The hunt for the Canto and Dolabra in ARC Raiders is what separates the casual scavengers from the elite Raiders. By focusing on map conditions like the Hurricane and the Close Scrutiny operation, you can bypass the standard RNG loot tables and go straight for the best gear in the game.