How to Get More Dice in Monopoly GO!

Dice are one of the most important resources in Monopoly Go!. Developed by Scopely in partnership with Hasbro, this mobile game for Android and iOS involves rolling dice to move around the board, earn rewards, and progress through levels.

The main goal is to complete village construction, but this requires accumulating resources obtained from the board. Since dice are essential for collecting these resources, finding ways to get them for free is crucial for advancing quickly in the game.

There are several ways to earn free dice, such as through promotional links, participating in events, and completing sticker album sets, among others. Taking advantage of these opportunities helps players progress efficiently, complete villages, and reach new levels quickly.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered some valuable tips for those looking to get free dice in Monopoly Go!.

Collect Free Dice Available Daily

Every day, Scopely, the developer of the game, releases links with free dice. To make sure you don’t miss any, check out all the free dice for Monopoly Go! at the link!

Invite Friends and Receive Free Dice

You can earn extra dice by inviting friends to play Monopoly Go!. The game has invitation goals, and for each goal you reach, you receive rewards, including dice. It’s important that the invited friend has never downloaded the game before.

Participate in Events

In the game, there are several daily events where you can earn dice and other rewards. Join all available events to maximize your rewards.

Upgrade Your Village

Your village reflects your progress in the game. By upgrading your village, you level up and unlock valuable rewards, including free dice.

Complete the Sticker Album

Completing the sticker sets in the album is highly rewarding, as players receive valuable prizes, including free dice. To complete a set, simply collect the nine corresponding stickers.

Wait for the Time to Pass

Every hour, the game provides a certain number of dice, which varies based on your current level. If you run out of dice, simply wait a while until they are restored.

Roll the Dice!

You can also earn free dice on the board. By rolling the dice, depending on where you land, you may receive dice and other resources as rewards. The more you roll, the higher your chances of winning!

Follow Monopoly Go! on Social Media

Follow the game on social media to earn various prizes, including free dice.