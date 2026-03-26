Crypto investors are hunting for the strongest entries as CME Group launches 24/7 futures on May 29. Knowing how to buy Pepeto right now matters because the Binance listing is approaching fast and every stage fills quicker than the last. More than $8 million raised on the Ethereum blockchain with PepetoSwap for zero fee trading, a risk scorer, and a bridge already running. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened, and a former Binance expert on the team drives the exchange toward its listing. Learning how to buy Pepeto is the first step to positioning for 150x on listing day while CME gives institutions 24/7 access.

How to Buy Pepeto: A Simple Step by Step Guide for 2026

Learning how to buy Pepeto starts with a crypto wallet compatible with the Ethereum network, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Fund your wallet with ETH or USDT from any exchange, then visit the official Pepeto website and connect your wallet, according to CME Group. CME opens 24/7 futures May 29. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026. Select ETH or USDT as payment, enter your amount, and confirm the transaction. The presale window narrows as the listing approaches.

How to Buy Pepeto and Position for the Listing That Delivers 150x

Pepeto

The Pepeto presale at its current entry offers exchange tools and staking that reward early positioning. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives. Unlike other entries, only Pepeto provides an exchange presale where you get in at a fraction of the listing price and benefit from tools that create permanent demand.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The wallets entering verified every detail before committing with size. More than $8 million raised because the wallets entering verified everything first. Staking at 195% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. Those who enter the presale early and hold through the listing are the wallets this cycle will be written about.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the wallets everyone references when discussing this cycle. Joining this presale could be the move that changes your financial future while the entry process keeps the advantage in your hands and the wallets that entered early will be the ones the rest of this cycle reads about.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $69,400 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to CoinDesk. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here. Knowing the purchase steps is step one. Choosing Pepeto is step two.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $2,070 with Bitmine holding 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. Even $4,000 is 2x. Entering the Pepeto presale positions you for 150x while ETH needs a full year for 2x.

How to Buy Pepeto: Why Acting Before the Listing Is What Builds Wealth

Entering the presale is the first step. Acting before the listing is what separates winners from watchers. CME opens 24/7 futures May 29. Strategy buys $42 billion in BTC. The recovery is forming. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will carry that decision through this entire cycle.

Learn how to buy Pepeto and enter the presale at Pepeto official website

FAQs

How do you buy Pepeto during the presale phase?

Set up MetaMask or Trust Wallet, fund it with ETH, visit the Pepeto official website, connect your wallet, and confirm the purchase. The process takes minutes.

Is now the right time to learn how to buy Pepeto?

CME opens 24/7 futures and Strategy buys $42 billion in BTC. The recovery is forming. Pepeto’s presale is the entry positioned for 150x on listing day.

What do you need to know before learning how to buy Pepeto?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a SolidProof audit, the cofounder of Pepe, and a Binance listing approaching where 150x is the math.