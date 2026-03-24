How to Buy Pepeto Before Binance Listing as CLARITY Act Opens Door to Institutional Capital

The CLARITY Act holds 72% odds of becoming law on Polymarket. Once signed it locks crypto commodity classification into federal statute permanently. Institutional money that waited for this clarity is measured in trillions. For investors searching how to buy Pepeto, the timing could not be more important. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching. The window is closing. The wallets that move before the listing will be the ones everyone else wishes they had followed.

How to Buy Pepeto: A Step by Step Guide While the CLARITY Act Approaches

The CLARITY Act passed the House 294 to 134 and cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee. Polymarket gives it 72% odds of becoming law, according to Phemex. Goldman Sachs reports that 71% of institutions plan to increase crypto exposure in the next 12 months, according to CoinDesk. To buy Pepeto, connect a wallet like MetaMask, and purchase tokens directly through the presale interface using ETH, USDT, or BNB. There is no traditional account with login and password. You simply connect your wallet and buy. The presale is still open. However, each round fills faster than the last and the listing will close this entry permanently.

How to Buy Pepeto: Why the Wallets Moving Now Are Building the Biggest Positions

Pepeto

The process of buying Pepeto is straightforward, but the reason to buy now is what matters. Pepeto is being built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and turned zero products into $7 billion. Furthermore, a former Binance expert is driving the exchange toward the Binance listing. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186 with SolidProof verifying every contract. The community is filling each stage faster as the listing gets closer.

The token follows a clear structure with zero tax, verified contracts, and locked liquidity. These are the same elements that build trust and keep holders committed. PepetoSwap removes every trading fee so your money stays intact instead of bleeding through costs. The risk scorer checks every contract before your capital goes near it so the dangerous tokens in this market never cost you anything. For the investors learning how to buy Pepeto right now, the important thing to understand is that this price disappears when the Binance listing arrives.

The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real exchange tools, and matching that from presale puts the return math at levels that make large cap recoveries look small. Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while the CLARITY Act approaches a vote that will send institutional money flooding into every new exchange listing, and Pepeto is arriving into that wave. The wallets that learned how to buy Pepeto during this presale are the ones who will be inside when the listing opens. The ones who waited will buy from those wallets at a higher price.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades at $2,151 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling in $212 million in four days, according to Crypto.com. The SEC confirmed staking is not a securities offering. ETH is the network Pepeto is built on, and holding ETH is the easiest way to participate in the presale. But ETH itself peaked at $4,800 and a recovery is roughly 2x. Pepeto delivers multiples that ETH’s market cap blocks.

BNB

BNB holds at $637 after climbing 5.2% on the week, according to CoinDesk. BNB can also be used to buy Pepeto through the presale interface. The Maxwell upgrade boosted block speeds. But BNB peaked above $720 and a return there is barely 15%. The real return from BNB right now is using it to buy Pepeto before the listing.

How to Buy Pepeto: The Listing Will Close This Entry and the People Inside Will Be the Winners

Knowing how to buy Pepeto is easy. The hard part is deciding to move while the entry is open. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they bought more. Pepeto is that second chance. The Pepeto official website is where entries are being made right now. The listing will erase the presale price and the people who moved will have the positions everyone else wanted.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

How do you buy Pepeto right now? Visit the Pepeto official website, connect MetaMask or any compatible wallet, and buy directly through the presale using ETH, USDT, or BNB.

Is it too late to buy Pepeto in presale? The presale is still open with more than $8 million raised, but each round fills faster and the Binance listing will close this entry permanently.

Why should you buy Pepeto before the listing? The cofounder built Pepe to $7 billion with zero products. Pepeto has a full exchange and the listing is the event that turns presale pricing into exchange pricing.