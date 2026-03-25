How Publishing Industry Analysis Strengthens Fintech Credibility

In August 2024, cross-border payment company dLocal published a 32-page analysis of payment infrastructure maturity across 18 emerging markets. The report introduced a proprietary Payment Infrastructure Readiness Index that scored each market on five dimensions: regulatory framework, digital identity coverage, mobile penetration, banking interoperability, and merchant acceptance network density. Within 90 days, the report had been cited in research notes by Goldman Sachs and HSBC, referenced in three World Bank working papers, and downloaded over 120,000 times. When dLocal subsequently applied for payment licences in four new African markets, the regulators in each jurisdiction were already familiar with the company’s published analysis. dLocal did not build credibility through a corporate brochure. It built credibility through published analytical work that others found valuable enough to cite.

The Credibility Gap for Fintech Companies

Fintech companies face a persistent credibility challenge that their traditional financial services counterparts do not. A bank with a 150-year operating history and $500 billion in assets under management has inherent credibility derived from longevity and scale. A five-year-old fintech company processing $2 billion in annual volume has no such inherent advantage, regardless of how superior its technology may be.

This credibility gap affects every commercial interaction. Enterprise buyers demand more proof of capability before signing contracts. Investors require more due diligence before committing capital. Regulators apply more scrutiny before granting licences. Each interaction carries a trust tax that the fintech company must pay through additional effort that established incumbents do not face.

A 2024 survey by Accenture found that 58% of enterprise procurement officers said they required additional evidence of credibility from fintech vendors compared with established financial institutions. The most commonly requested evidence was not customer references or product demonstrations. It was published analysis demonstrating the vendor’s understanding of the buyer’s industry and operational environment.

How Published Analysis Closes the Credibility Gap

Published industry analysis closes the credibility gap through a mechanism that marketing collateral cannot replicate: third-party validation. When a fintech company publishes analysis and that analysis is subsequently cited by reputable institutions, the citations serve as independent endorsements of the company’s expertise.

Credibility Signal Source Strength How Publishing Generates It Academic citations Universities, research institutions Very high Rigorous methodology attracts academic attention Analyst report citations Investment banks, research firms High Original data that analysts cannot source elsewhere Media citations Financial press, industry publications High Newsworthy findings and expert commentary Regulatory references Financial regulators, central banks Very high Policy-relevant analysis of regulatory implications Peer citations Other fintech companies, industry participants Medium Useful frameworks and data that others build upon

The citation chain creates a credibility multiplier. dLocal’s payment infrastructure report was cited by Goldman Sachs. That citation, visible to anyone who reads Goldman’s research, implicitly communicates that Goldman’s analysts considered dLocal’s analysis credible enough to reference. The next institution that encounters dLocal’s work sees both the original analysis and the Goldman citation, which further reinforces the credibility signal. Each subsequent citation adds another layer of validation.

The Methodology Advantage

Published analysis that introduces novel methodologies or frameworks generates particularly strong credibility signals. When a fintech company creates a new way of measuring or evaluating market conditions, and that methodology is adopted by others, the company becomes the authoritative source for that measurement.

dLocal’s Payment Infrastructure Readiness Index is an example. Before the index existed, there was no standardised way to compare payment infrastructure maturity across emerging markets. By creating and publishing the methodology, dLocal established itself as the defining authority on payment infrastructure readiness. Any subsequent analysis of payment infrastructure in emerging markets now references dLocal’s framework, even if the analysis is conducted by a different organisation.

Stripe achieved a similar outcome with its Global Payments Complexity Index, which measures the difficulty of accepting payments in different countries based on regulatory requirements, payment method fragmentation, and technical infrastructure. The index is now cited by payment consultants, enterprise buyers, and international expansion strategists as the standard reference for evaluating payment complexity across markets.

Building an Analysis Programme That Generates Citations

Not all published analysis generates citations. The analysis that earns citations, and thereby builds credibility, shares specific characteristics that distinguish it from routine content marketing.

Original data is essential. Analysis based on publicly available data provides convenience but not unique value. Analysis based on proprietary data that the publishing company uniquely possesses provides insights that others cannot replicate, which is what makes it citation-worthy. Fintech companies sit on transaction data, user behaviour data, and market adoption data that, when properly anonymised and aggregated, represents a unique informational asset.

Methodological transparency builds trust. Published analysis that explains its methodology allows readers to evaluate the rigour of the conclusions. When the methodology is transparent and sound, academic researchers and institutional analysts are more willing to cite the findings because they can defend the citation to their own standards of evidence.

Practical relevance drives adoption. Analysis that helps readers make decisions is more likely to be cited than analysis that merely describes market conditions. dLocal’s index is cited frequently because it provides a practical tool for evaluating market entry decisions. Abstract market commentary, regardless of its accuracy, generates fewer citations because it has fewer direct applications.

The Long-Term Credibility Asset

Published analysis, unlike advertising or event appearances, creates a permanent credibility asset. Every report, article, and analysis a fintech company publishes remains accessible indefinitely. As the body of published work grows, the credibility asset compounds.

A fintech company that has published 50 pieces of substantive industry analysis over three years presents a fundamentally different credibility profile than one that has published none. The published company offers prospective customers, investors, and regulators a comprehensive record of expertise that can be evaluated at any time. The unpublished company offers only its own claims about its capabilities.

The credibility asset also appreciates as it ages. Older publications that have accumulated citations, backlinks, and organic traffic over time carry more credibility weight than newly published pieces. A report published two years ago that has been cited 40 times is a stronger credibility signal than a report published last week with zero citations. This appreciation dynamic rewards companies that begin their analysis publishing programmes early and maintain them consistently.

dLocal’s 120,000 downloads and institutional citations from a single report represent credibility that would have cost tens of millions of dollars to build through advertising, sponsorships, or sales presentations. The report’s production cost was a fraction of that amount. That asymmetry between production cost and credibility value is the fundamental economic argument for fintech companies to invest in published industry analysis. The credibility it builds is more durable, more scalable, and more cost-effective than any alternative available.