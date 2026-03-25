How Autonomous Vehicle Technology Is Changing Accident Liability Laws

Self-driving cars have arrived.

No longer just prototypes or concepts, autonomous vehicle technology is on public roads right now. Making decisions at intersections, changing lanes without driver input, and reacting to hazards faster than any human driver could. As cars continue to get smarter and these technologies become more widespread, one crucial question has drastically changed for anyone involved in a crash…

Who’s actually at fault?

Personal injury law was simple. A driver made a mistake, they’re considered liable for the crash. When a computer is driving your car, the rules suddenly change. Someone gets hurt in a collision with an autonomous vehicle and determining liability is now one of the most complex legal challenges involved in modern personal injury cases.

The problem is… most people don’t know how different it is.

Filing for a case review with a Minneapolis car accident lawyer early can mean the difference between recovering maximum compensation or getting limited or nothing at all. Not only can a traffic collision attorney identify liable parties that most victims wouldn’t think to pursue, they also know how to preserve key evidence in these types of cases.

Who’s liable when a self-driving car crashes? Under current state and federal law? How does filing a claim even work? Here’s a full breakdown…

Table of Contents

The Traditional Rules of Accident Liability How Autonomous Vehicles Change the Equation Who Is Actually Liable After a Self-Driving Car Crash? What State and Federal Laws Say Right Now What Victims Need to Do Wrapping Up The Key Points

The Traditional Rules of Accident Liability

Personal injury law has operated largely unchanged for decades.

Drive too fast and fail to brake. Run a red light. Look down at your phone for just a second. The person responsible for the mistake was held accountable, insurance companies paid out claims, and negligence principles allowed courts to move the case forward. Simple.

Its entire foundation was based on human error. Negligence required proof that a person acted unreasonably under the circumstances and did not exercise due care. For years, that standard worked just fine.

Automated technology was never part of the equation.

How Autonomous Vehicles Change the Equation

You can’t apply traditional rules of negligence to a self-driving car.

When software decides to brake, accelerate, or change lanes, the human driver may have literally had no control over that outcome. Continuing to hold that person liable for failing to prevent an accident doesn’t make legal sense.

Statistics from across the country have proven it’s becoming a bigger problem.

From June 2024 to March 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recorded 570 ADS crashes involving vehicles with automated driving systems deployed across America. Major automakers are introducing new driver-assistance technologies every year, and those numbers are growing month over month.

Self-driving cars are also crashing more than twice as often per mile traveled than traditional driver-operated vehicles. Higher accident rates combined with unclear liability standards leaves a massive gray area that hurts anyone injured in a collision trying to recover compensation.

Who Is Actually Liable After a Self-Driving Car Crash?

Expect to share that paperwork with a few different parties.

Part of the reason insurance companies and manufacturers want victims to wait is because multiple people could be held responsible at the same time. Instead of one defendant, autonomous vehicle crashes can spread liability across everyone who played a part in causing the accident. Those most commonly at fault include:

The vehicle’s manufacturer

The software developer

The human driver

Component suppliers/specific parts

Government entities

Your state’s product liability laws become a major factor. Unlike negligence claims, you can hold a defendant liable under product liability statutes even if they took every reasonable precaution. Now the focus of your claim is on a potential product defect rather than human error.

That drastically changes who you’ll be filing a claim against.

Tesla cars have been involved in the majority of reported ADS crashes since the NHTSA began tracking anecdotally. From 2019 to 2024, over 3,900 autonomous vehicle collisions occurred resulting in 83 fatalities. There’s no disputing that a problem exists — the law just hasn’t caught up with the technology yet.

What State and Federal Laws Say Right Now

Each state has different rules about liability in autonomous vehicle accidents.

As recently as 2024, 46 different state governments have proposed liability laws specific to autonomous vehicles or set some type of framework in place. The federal government has not established any nationwide standard just yet, which leaves a complicated patchwork of regulations that apply when companies are spread across state lines.

California and Arizona are the two leaders when it comes to developed laws specific to testing and liability with self-driving cars. But for most states, it’s still a gray area.

There’s a significant problem with that.

Victims don’t get to wait years for the law to catch up. Because of how complex these cases are now, it’s critical to preserve as much evidence as possible from the moment an accident occurs. Software logs, vehicle sensor data, and decision-making information are required to properly investigate crashes involving autonomous vehicles. Wait too long and that data may not be available.

What Victims Need to Do

There’s nothing worse than getting hit by a car.

No matter who or what is driving that vehicle. Getting injured in a collision with a self-driving car is substantially different than any other type of accident. Technical investigations take longer. Liable parties are more difficult to identify. Manufacturers can use complex technology as a shield to avoid taking responsibility.

When dealing with an autonomous vehicle crash, here’s what needs to be prioritized:

Documenting as much as possible at the scene

Preserving vehicle data while the police investigate

Remaining quiet until legal representation is secured

Contacting a traffic collision lawyer immediately

Computer programs now need to be investigated, software needs to be analyzed, and lines of code can be examined to determine liability. That is not a process anyone should navigate alone.

Wrapping Up The Key Points

Self-driving cars aren’t waiting around for legislators to catch up.

Autonomous vehicle technology continues to spread across roadways in the United States and claims involving smart cars are going to keep increasing. Shifting away from human negligence and placing responsibility on manufacturers under product liability laws has changed personal injury law more than anything else has in the last 50 years. State legislatures are still writing laws, liability standards differ from state to state, and courts have not dealt with quite this level of technical complexity before.

If you get hurt in an accident involving a self-driving vehicle, don’t wait to seek legal counsel.