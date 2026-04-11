How a Ukrainian detailing mogul is reshaping US business from California.

How a Ukrainian entrepreneur built a detailing empire, created a methodology now reshaping businesses in the USA, and is continuing his success in California

Some entrepreneurs start a business. Others build an ecosystem. Oleksandr Rashevchenko belongs firmly in the second category. Over nearly two decades, this Ukrainian innovator grew a single car-detailing operation in the city of Berdyansk into Ukraine’s largest premium automotive detailing network — then took the methodology he developed, had it validated by economists and university rectors, and crossed the Atlantic to prove it could work just as well in Southern California as it did on the streets of Eastern Ukraine.

Today, with Prime Detailing LLC registered in California and a growing portfolio of American partnerships producing measurable results, Rashevchenko is not looking back — he is actively building what comes next.

Beginnings: A Passion Forged in a Garage

Rashevchenko registered as an individual entrepreneur in August 2008, operating out of modest premises in Berdyansk. From day one, his approach stood apart: he introduced European-standard protective technologies — polyurethane paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and eventually graphene applications — years before they became industry norms in Ukraine. Contracts with corporate fleet operators followed, and Prime Detailing expanded steadily across Eastern and Central Ukraine, establishing centers in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the network had grown to five locations with six-figure revenues and undisputed market leadership in premium automotive care in the region. For a business born in a garage, it was a remarkable transformation — and it was only the beginning.

The PRIME Methodology: Turning Experience into a System

What distinguished Rashevchenko from other successful entrepreneurs was his instinct to codify what he learned. He distilled years of operational knowledge into the PRIME methodology — Professionalism, Reliability, Innovation, Mastery, and Excellence — a comprehensive framework combining market analysis, financial planning, staff training protocols, customer loyalty engineering, and a five-dimensional assessment matrix that allows any service business to benchmark its maturity and identify priority improvements.

In 2025, the methodology received official copyright registration from Ukraine’s National Intellectual Property Authority (Certificate No. 138732) and was published as a business book with ISBN 978-617-8540-89-0, distributed to institutions including the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, and leading Ukrainian universities. Dmytro Lukianenko, Rector of Kyiv National Economic University, described it as “a comprehensive scientific-practical toolkit” representing an original contribution to domestic management thought. Rashevchenko also published four peer-reviewed articles in Ministry-accredited academic journals, covering emotional marketing, social proof in B2C markets, and business scaling strategies.

Recognition, Crisis, and Reinvention

By the early 2020s, Rashevchenko had become a recognized figure in Ukraine’s broader business community. Major outlets including Obozrevatel (95.8 million monthly visits), Ukrainian News, Delo.ua, and DSnews.ua published in-depth profiles of his methods and achievements. He earned honorary membership in two of Ukraine’s most exclusive professional bodies — “Nova Formatsia” (less than 2% acceptance rate) and the Association of Small and Medium Business Representatives of Kyiv — and served as co-organizer and expert evaluator for MRKTNG MRTHN 2025, Ukraine’s largest marketing event, as well as expert jury member for the “Best Employers 2025” rating, evaluating companies with combined revenues exceeding $50 billion.

Then came the war. Russia’s invasion in February 2022 forced Rashevchenko out of the occupied territories where most of his business operated. During evacuation, he was compelled to destroy all business data. His detailing centers were effectively confiscated — 14 years of work, gone overnight. For some, that would be the end. For Rashevchenko, it was a turning point.

California: Success Continues on American Soil

In April 2025, Rashevchenko established Prime Detailing LLC in California (Entity No. B20250088244), bringing his full suite of premium services and his PRIME methodology to one of the most competitive automotive markets in the world. The company did not launch into a vacuum — Rashevchenko had already been consulting with American businesses, and the results were striking.

At Dimaris LA Service Corporate, implementation of the PRIME system lifted profitability from 12% to 28%, raised the average ticket from $450 to $680, improved customer satisfaction from 6.8 to 8.4 out of 10, and increased repeat visits by 45%. At Elite Auto Collision Inc. in Los Angeles, the methodology delivered 47% revenue growth — average tickets rising from $850 to $1,250 — alongside a 34% increase in repeat customers and a 58% jump in referrals. At GLG Auto Sales, detailing revenue grew by 127%, reaching $180,000 in a single quarter.

These are not projections — they are documented results from American companies in a real and demanding market, confirming that what Rashevchenko built and proved in Ukraine has lost nothing in translation.

What He Is Building Next

Prime Detailing USA is active and expanding. Rashevchenko has formalized partnerships with several California businesses — 1St Motors Inc., Ecology Auto Collision, and Romcar General Corporation among them — and has a clear three-phase roadmap ahead. The first phase establishes Prime Detailing as Southern California’s benchmark detailing optimization service. The second (2026–2027) targets Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, with franchise opportunities for qualified partners. The third (2027–2030) envisions a national network with international licensing.

Alongside direct operations, Rashevchenko plans to build structured professional development programs for American automotive service professionals — technical certification, business optimization training, and entrepreneurship pathways — with a target of training 500 or more professionals within three years. He is also pursuing academic collaborations with American universities to continue his scholarly work and project creating more than 200 direct jobs within five years.

The Continuation of an Extraordinary Story

What makes Rashevchenko’s story compelling is not any single achievement in isolation — it is the cumulative picture of a person who consistently turns adversity into structure, and structure into impact. He started in a garage when Ukraine’s automotive care sector barely existed as a professional industry. He documented what he learned, got it validated by academics, implemented it in American companies, lost everything to a war, and crossed an ocean to begin again — not from scratch, but from a foundation of knowledge and proven methodology that no invasion could take away.

One of the media profiles that documented his journey carried the headline “Rise Under Pressure” — the name, in fact, of the methodology he developed for scaling businesses in highly competitive environments. It is also, unmistakably, the story of the man himself. For Oleksandr Rashevchenko, America is not a final destination. It is the next chapter — and Prime Detailing USA is already writing it.

Oleksandr Rashevchenko is the founder and CEO of Prime Detailing LLC (California, USA).

Website: primedet.com | ORCID: 0009-0001-3751-5302