HITEC Unveils the 2026 HITEC 100, Recognizing Technology Leaders Driving Growth and Opportunity

CHICAGO, IL, US – HITEC today announced the 2026 HITEC 100, honoring 100 technology leaders of all backgrounds whose leadership and innovation are shaping the future of the global technology ecosystem.

The list recognizes executives whose impact extends beyond their organizations and advances opportunity by embracing underleveraged, forward‑thinking talent.

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth, excellence, and measurable impact, HITEC also announced a strategic evolution of the HITEC Awards program. The HITEC 100 award will continue to embody the organization’s Architects of Growth ethos by celebrating exceptional industry leaders whose influence extends beyond their organizations.

These honorees are setting industry direction, driving innovation at scale, and expanding opportunity through inclusive leadership.

The 2026 HITEC 100 honorees include some of the most respected technology leaders from Fortune 100 and global enterprises, spanning roles such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology executives across diverse disciplines.

This year’s class reflects the breadth and strength of the technology ecosystem, with leaders representing multiple industries, geographies, and organizations.

“I am so proud of the 2026 HITEC 100 honorees—they are at the top of their game and demonstrating what it means to be an Architect of Growth in a global, technology-driven world,” said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “They create collaborative networks rooted in shared values and a culture of excellence. Their leadership shows what it takes to create enduring value across a broader ecosystem.”

“The evolution of the HITEC Awards is informed by extensive engagement with members and stakeholders and reinforces HITEC’s commitment to remaining relevant, inclusive, and impactful,” said HITEC President Omar Duque.

“The HITEC 100 represents leadership that goes beyond title or tenure—leadership that influences beyond organizational boundaries and exemplifies innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact,” said Jesus Mantas, Vice-Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “By evolving the awards, we are recognizing exceptional leaders from all backgrounds who are advancing technology while intentionally strengthening pathways to growth for the next generation.”

The HITEC 100 reflects a rigorous and comprehensive recognition process designed to honor the most impactful technology leaders across the global ecosystem. Honorees are selected based on leadership impact, scope and scale of influence, contributions to innovation and technology, and a demonstrated commitment to developing future leaders.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please click here.

Media Contact

Viviana Costa

viviana@vivianacosta.co

https://www.hitecglobal.org

The HITEC 100 represents a highly rigorous and comprehensive recognition process aimed at honoring the most influential and impactful technology leaders across the global ecosystem. This प्रतिष्ठित distinction highlights individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to advancing the technology landscape on a broad scale.

Honorees are carefully selected through a thorough evaluation process that considers multiple critical factors. These include the depth and breadth of their leadership impact, the scope and scale of their influence within organizations and industries, and their measurable contributions to technological innovation. Candidates are also assessed on their ability to drive meaningful change, foster growth, and shape the future of technology through visionary thinking and execution.

In addition to professional achievements, a key component of the selection criteria is a demonstrated commitment to mentoring and developing future leaders. This reflects the program’s emphasis not only on current success but also on sustaining long-term progress within the technology community. By recognizing individuals who invest in talent development and knowledge sharing, the HITEC 100 reinforces the importance of leadership that extends beyond personal accomplishment to collective advancement.