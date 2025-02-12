HIKMICRO Unveils Next-Generation Thermal Tools at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025

HIKMICRO, top maker of hunting gear, showed off its newest thermal hunting device at the JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025 show. The event, running from January 28 to February 2 at Germany’s Messe Dortmund, was ideal for the company to display its new FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 handheld viewers. The HSIS (Shutterless Image System) and 15mk heat sensor work together to show clear heat pictures without stopping to adjust like old devices did, while this smooth viewing system helps you track targets clearly and see fine heat details, which allows hunters who can’t miss a single moment. These new tools reflect HIKMICRO’s belief in “Mastery Made Easy,” which aims to improve hunting.

Advancing Thermal Technology

In the last year, HIKMICRO has made its tools easier to use with one hand. This work has led to two great products that improve technology while staying true to hunting traditions and quality work. With these new tools, the company remains true to its promise of “Continually Make Crafted Confidence” for hunters.

Mr. Wang, who helps create HIKMICRO’s products, said they have made many changes to the FALCON and CONDOR models. These changes include better performance and easier one-handed use while keeping good picture quality for comfortable viewing. The new design makes it simpler for hunters to use the tools.

User-Centered Innovation

HIKMICRO studies what hunters need and want before making new products. The team that makes the products believes that putting users first helps solve problems and create better tools. This way of thinking helps make sure new technology makes hunting better.

The team took many careful steps to make the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0. It took things apart, ran tests, tried different designs, and made many versions to check. Ultimately, it gave real hunters the tools to try them out in the field. This careful testing helps HIKMICRO ensure its products work well before selling them.

Mastery Made Easy: Enhanced Features for Hunters

The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 thermal monoculars show HIKMICRO’s promise of “Mastery Made Easy,” with clear pictures and easy one-hand use. The CONDOR LRF 2.0 has a built-in distance measurer in its comfortable shape, while the FALCON 2.0 keeps its round shape with the measurer inside its lens in the FQ50L 2.0 model.

Both tools use a sharp thermal detector that spots tiny heat changes on a 0.49-inch screen, showing clear details to spot targets accurately. The distance measurer can reach up to 1000 meters with ±1 meter accuracy, and the Shutterless Image System (HSIS) lets you watch without breaks.

Furthermore, the viewers run on a 21700 battery that lasts over 6 hours and can be charged using power banks with a Type-C plug. The HIKMICRO Sight App adds features like live viewing, picture and video handling, and product updates.

Intuitive Design for Enhanced Usability

The new back wheel for focus and the device’s line of buttons make it easy to use, letting hunters switch hands while hunting. You can change focus with just one finger, quickly switching between close and far targets without stopping.

The simple buttons have raised up and down arrows you can feel in the dark, and the power button is placed to stop accidents. The quiet buttons help you stay hidden when watching animals, and the controls work well with either hand. For easy carrying, the device can be used with a neck strap, wrist strap, or carrying bag.

HIKMICRO’s focus on making things easy to use shows in both the CONDOR LRF 2.0 and FALCON 2.0, which mixes new technology with useful features to make hunting better and less tiring.

Photo Courtesy of: HIKMICRO