GMCSuspension.com Launches Automated Audit Tool for Google Merchant Center Suspensions

AMSTERDAM – Online merchants who have had their Google Merchant Center account suspended now have a faster and cheaper way to get answers. GMCSuspension.com has launched an automated audit tool that scans a website against 43+ Google Merchant Center compliance factors and delivers a full report in under 60 seconds.

For most e-commerce businesses, a Google Merchant Center suspension means Shopping ads stop running overnight. Sales drop, and Google rarely explains what went wrong. Until now, the main options were hiring a freelancer, paying an agency, or spending days trying to figure it out through trial and error.

GMCSuspension.com was built to cut through that process. A merchant enters their website URL, the tool scans the site, and within a minute they have a report showing every issue found, how serious each one is, and exactly how to fix it. The checks cover the most common reasons Google suspends accounts, including missing or incomplete policy pages, SSL problems, checkout issues, price mismatches, product schema errors, and prohibited content signals.

Each issue in the report comes with a severity rating (Critical, Warning, or Info) and step-by-step fix instructions that reference Google’s own Merchant Center policies.

“The reinstatement process should not require a $500 consultant or a two-week wait,” said a spokesperson for the platform. “Merchants deserve fast, clear answers so they can fix their issues and get back to selling.”

Since the free preview launched, GMCSuspension.com has audited more than 2,400 websites. The full audit report costs $99 as a one-time payment and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee for accounts that are still suspended at the time of the request.

The platform also includes a free library of guides covering topics like how to write a reinstatement appeal, what to do when reinstatement is denied, and how long the process typically takes.

GMCSuspension.com is available globally and supports multiple languages and currencies.

To run a free scan or get the full audit report, visit: https://www.gmcsuspension.com

About GMCSuspension.com

GMCSuspension.com is an automated audit tool for online merchants dealing with Google Merchant Center suspensions. The tool checks 43+ compliance factors in under 60 seconds and delivers actionable fix instructions based on Google’s policies. GMCSuspension.com is not affiliated with Google LLC.

Contact:

Website: https://www.gmcsuspension.com

GMCSuspension.com is a specialized automated audit tool designed to help online merchants quickly identify and resolve issues related to Google Merchant Center suspensions. Built for speed and accuracy, the platform performs a comprehensive scan of over 43 critical compliance factors in under 60 seconds. These checks cover key areas such as website trust signals, product data accuracy, policy adherence, and technical requirements that commonly trigger suspensions.

What sets GMCSuspension.com apart is its ability to translate complex policy requirements into clear, actionable fix instructions. Instead of leaving merchants confused about vague suspension notices, the tool provides step-by-step guidance aligned with Google’s official policies, helping users understand exactly what needs to be corrected and how to do it.

This makes it especially valuable for eCommerce store owners, dropshippers, and digital marketers who rely on Google Merchant Center for product visibility and sales. By streamlining the audit and recovery process, GMCSuspension.com saves time, reduces guesswork, and increases the chances of successful account reinstatement.

It’s important to note that GMCSuspension.com operates independently and is not affiliated with Google LLC. It serves as a third-party diagnostic and guidance tool aimed at simplifying compliance and helping merchants get back on track quickly and efficiently.