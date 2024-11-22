Get Set: Mind Network FHE Hub Launching Soon

Mind Network is excited to announce the launch of FHE hubs (MindV Hubs) next week, following the successful MindV product release back to September.

The previous release of MindV brought $vFHE to the market, which would revolutionize voting power in the blockchain space, enabling secure FHE-based consensus and active participation in shaping encrypted data collaboration. It’s not just about voting; it’s a practical application of FHE technology, leveraging decentralized models for fair, cryptographically secure voting. This innovation has far-reaching implications for real-world scenarios such as decentralized network consensus, trusted AI model training, and data security.

Fully Encrypted Web3 Infrastructure

MindV Hubs will empower partners and $vFHE holders to drive FHE development and fair consensus through voting and delegation. This positions Mind Network at the forefront of the HTTPZ era, where end-to-end encryption is standard. We’re cementing our role as the cornerstone of fully encrypted web3 infrastructure.

HTTPZ represents the next critical evolution of the internet, addressing the urgent privacy and security challenges of our digital age. In an era of data breaches and AI advancement, HTTPZ offers a revolutionary solution through Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), enabling end-to-end data encryption. As a pioneer in FHE technology, Mind Network is actively driving the realization of HTTPZ. By developing innovative FHE solutions like MindV Hubs, Mind Network is paving the way for decentralized AI, secure voting systems, and true digital sovereignty.

In this vision, Mind Network is transforming the power of cryptography into everyday digital rights for users, providing the technological foundation for the realization of “Citizen Z” – the zero-trust citizen.

MindV Hubs (Wave 1)

Mind Network’s MindV Hubs represent a breakthrough in FHE-based modular computation, offering developers standardized interfaces for building fully encrypted applications. Each Hub functions as an independent network to achieve fully encrypted decentralized computation.

FCN Hub: FHE Consensus Network FDN Hub: FHE Decryption Network RandGen Hub: Encrypted Random Number Generation Hub

We will be announcing partnerships with industry leaders across key verticals who will launch MindV Hubs in the coming months. Here is our first batch of MindV Hubs:

Become a Voter in MindV Hubs

Unlock the power of FHE technology and reap substantial rewards by becoming a voter in MindV Hubs. Our groundbreaking delegation system allows $vFHE holders to earn without direct network involvement.

Exclusive Voter Advantages:

Early Bird Bonus: Zero-barrier voter registration – available for a limited time only!

Amplified Rewards: Higher $vFHE earnings for registered voters

Dual Revenue Streams: Earn as both a voter and by delegating your $vFHE

Future-Proof Your Assets: Position yourself for upcoming airdrops

Ecosystem Perks: Potential additional rewards from our expanding Hub partners

Lucrative vFHE Emission Schedule:

Daily emissions will increase from 714,285 to 15,000,000 $vFHE in just 20 days. Participate early to earn more early-bird rewards!

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of security, join MindV Hubs as a voter with zero barriers and help shape the future of FHE technology!

Day vFHE Emission 1 714,285 2 1,428,571 … 20 14,285,714 21 15,000,000 … n 15,000,000

The daily vFHE emission is distributed to MindV Hub according to the emission rate:

The initial emission rate of FCN is 30% The initial emission rate of FDN is 30% The initial emission rate of RandGen is 40%

These emission rates will evolve based on the vFHE delegation amount and gas fee consumption.

The emission for each MindV hub will be distributed to voters and delegators by a fixed ratio (70% to Voters; 30% to delegators).

Official Release November 25, 2024, 8:00 (UTC)

Get Set Now

How to Vote?

Get $vFHE

Option 1: Hold LST/LRT assets with our partners

Option 2: Participate in Mind Network restaking with $vFHE

Option 3: Participate in Hubs delegation (hodl $vFHE required)

Option 4: Become a Voter (no hodl $vFHE required)

Delegate $vFHE to Hubs

Select your preferred Hub for delegation Input $vFHE amount you want to delegate (max 10M $vFHE per person) Confirm delegation with flexible withdrawal Receive daily $vFHE rewards (30% to delegators by hodl $vFHE amount, 70% to voters equally)

RandGen Voter Registration (Limited)

RandGen initial voter limit: 10,000 spots (FCFS) Gas Fee: Deposit ETH as Gas on Arbitrum Connect wallet to register as a Voter (no hodl $vFHE required) Auto-participate in FHE random number mining Daily automatic $vFHE reward distribution

*FCN and FDN Voters registration temporarily closed

Mind Network is revolutionizing FHE, bringing advanced cryptography to a wider range of web3 users. $vFHE isn’t just a ticket/token — it’s your gateway to voting power and a bigger share in our upcoming airdrop at TGE.

Act now to redeem $vFHE, earn rewards, and secure your spot in shaping FHE’s future. Set your alarm, get set, ready for next week!

About Mind Network

Mind Network is the first Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) layer for AI and Proof-of-Stake (POS) Networks. The layer accepts restaking tokens from ETH, BTC, and AI bluechips and operates as an FHE validation network, bringing consensus, data, and cryptoeconomic security to Decentralized AI, DePIN, EigenLayer, Symbiotic, and Babylon AVS, and many critical POS networks.

Mind Network is backed by Binance Labs, Hashkey, Big Brain, Chainlink, and received an Ethereum Foundation Grant for their FHE research on Ethereum.

