Tomi unveils its ‘Super App’ that unifies its decentralized internet ecosystem within a user-friendly interface

The Internet, December 6, 2024 — tomi, the Web3 infrastructure project creating a decentralized alternative internet ecosystem, announces the upcoming launch of the “tomi Super App,” an all-in-one platform allowing users to freely explore its decentralized web environment where privacy, security, and convenience converge. Built to prioritize data ownership and uncensored communication while empowering users with financial independence and a unified Web3 experience that allows users to easily transition between Web2.

See Video here:

In its early days, the internet was seen as a tool to democratize access to information due to its open-source origins, decentralized content creation, reduction in gatekeepers, and ability to transcend borders. Despite this promise, the digital realm has become dominated by Big Tech monopolies where oppressive regimes can block constituents from accessing any information, and a hotbed for propaganda and disinformation.

The tomi app serves as a key Web3 infrastructure component, providing both Web3 natives, content creators, and general internet users a convenient gateway to a decentralized, private, and secure ecosystem. Within the app, users can interact with financial, utility, and social tools, while also boasting its own decentralized storage solution, domain services, and a dedicated browser.

The tomi Super App’s roadmap features a phased rollout over the next six months with Phase 1 expected to be released within six to 10 weeks and includes the following core features:

Integrated chat and payments : Enables users to send and receive crypto directly within chats.

Multi-profile management : Users can create and switch between public and anonymous profiles for specific interactions.

Decentralized storage: The tomi Super App includes a secure and censorship-resistant file-sharing tool via tomi Storage .

Group chats : Private spaces for communication and collaborative financial engagements.

In-app wallet : With the all-in-one tomi Web3 Wallet , users can easily manage balances, transaction history, and payments.

This first phase establishes the foundation for secure communication and financial transactions within a decentralized environment while Phase 2 introduces private group chats with crypto payments, advanced multimedia sharing, and multi-profile management. Phase 3 will feature the launch of public group chats, anonymous profiles, and an in-app browser for seamless Web2 and Web3 access, powered by tomi Domains.

“We’ve been focused on building tools and services that will ultimately serve as the backbone of a new internet standard—one that is safe, decentralized, and puts the users’ interests first,” says Moshe Hogeg, Founder and senior consultant at tomi. “As such, we’ve decided the most strategic way to expedite this process is to combine all these parts we’ve built and bring them directly to the end user via an easy-to-use super-app. We are excited to make this solution available to the public, regardless of whether they are privacy advocates, decentralization maximalists, NFT collectors, or regular Internet users.”

“The tomi Super App is a real disruptor, not just in the Web3 world but in its ability to provide users with a wide range of innovative tools that enhance any user’s online experience within a privacy-oriented and secure environment,” says Ron Gal, GM at tomi, “From end-to-end encryption, ownership of data, intuitive interfaces, an integrated Web3 wallet, advanced communication features, and decentralized storage capabilities, our all-in-one app makes all digital activities more convenient and safe.”

About tomi:

Led by a group of seven senior crypto veterans, tomi offers Web3 infrastructure with a surveillance-free alternative to the World Wide Web. tomi is committed to facilitating and advancing the mission of decentralizing the world while continuing to develop new technologies to achieve that goal. For more information, visit: https://tomi.com/