GameGPT Launches The Revolutionary Genesis AI NFT Collection, Combining AI and Blockchain for the Future of Gaming.

GameGPT proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Genesis AI NFT Collection, a cutting-edge fusion of digital NFT ownership and advanced AI Agent capabilities. This launch aims to redefine video game creation, offering gamers, creators, and blockchain enthusiasts powerful tools for immersive digital experiences.

A New Era for Gaming: AI Meets NFTs

GameGPT is leveraging AI-driven automation to revolutionize gaming and Web3, much like how it has transformed other industries in recent years. Since 2020, the company has been developing AI solutions that culminate in a platform capable of generating fully functional video games from user prompts, at 1/100th the usual development time.

The Genesis AI NFT Collection comprises 6,000 NFTs that can evolve into interactive AI Agents. These Agents offer a range of capabilities:

Engaging with social media on behalf of their owners

Executing blockchain transactions autonomously

Learning to play games created on GameGPT’s platform or elsewhere

This seamless integration of AI and NFTs arrives at a time when the gaming industry is increasingly adopting innovative technologies.

Key Features at a Glance

Automated Game Creation

AI Game Builder : Transform simple text prompts into functional video games, drastically reducing costs and time.

Collaborative Creativity : Accessible for individuals or teams, with no advanced coding required.

AI Agent NFT Collection

Upgradeable Agents : NFTs that evolve into intelligent Agents capable of social media interaction and game-play functionality.

Blockchain Integration : Perform on-chain tasks, offering unparalleled utility for NFT owners.

Massive Community & Backing

GameGPT boasts a thriving community of over 500,000 social media followers, has raised US$11.5 million in funding, and partners with leading firms such as Animoca Brands, CoinFund, Polygon, Merit Circle, Hivemind, Republic Ventures, Placeholder Ventures, and Liberty City Ventures.

Launch Details

AI Agent NFT Auction

Start Date : January 20, 2025, 10 AM EST

Platform : nft.prism.ai website

Supply : 6,000 total NFTs, with 2,400 available via auction

Bid Range : 0.035–0.075 ETH

Game Builder V1

Target Release : Coming soon

Access : Web-based platform; more details to follow closer to launch

The auction will begin with a 12-hour window for whitelisted wallets to place bids, followed by 12 hours open to the public. If more than 2,400 bids at the maximum price are received, the top 2,400 bidders will each secure an NFT. All unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

The Growing Impact of AI in Gaming

With the rise of AI and blockchain adoption, GameGPT views 2025 as a transformative year for AI-driven gaming. The ability to automate game creation and manage in-game activity through AI Agents is set to revolutionize interactions between players and developers in virtual worlds.

“We believe AI is the next frontier in game development,” says Will Deane, Founder and CEO of GameGPT. “By combining blockchain with advanced AI, we’re not only speeding up the creation process but also enabling the average person to bring their game ideas to life. This launch is just our first step in radically reshaping the future of online gaming.”

About GameGPT

GameGPT is committed to bridging the gap between AI, gaming, and blockchain technology, empowering millions of gamers and creators worldwide. The company’s mission is to democratize game creation through AI and blockchain, enabling anyone to conceive, build, and monetize unique gaming experiences. Known for creating the first-ever AI Game Builder, GameGPT has showcased its innovations to over 500,000 followers. Its success is driven by partnerships with industry leaders such as Animoca Brands, CoinFund, and Aethir.

Disclaimer

The AI Agent NFTs are digital collectibles with optional AI-powered features. Buyers should be aware of potential risks, including technical, financial, and regulatory considerations.

