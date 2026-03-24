From Paper Ads To AI Referrals: How Estate Agency Marketing Has Changed In the UK

For many years, estate agency was known as a change-averse, tradition-led industry which was slow to adopt new technology. And up until 30 years ago, that was probably true. The sector operated on a simple model: place a few adverts in the local paper, canvas the neighbourhood, arrange property profiles in the high street window, set up some branded signs – and then wait for the office telephone to ring.

But that model has all but evaporated. Property portals, cloud-based CRMs, mobile-first browsing – and now AI – have collectively transformed how properties are marketed, sourced, and sold in the UK. However, even for skilled ‘digital natives’, the sheer pace of change poses a challenge, leaving any but the most attentive agents at risk of being blindsided by new tools and tech.

At the same time, the ONS reports that the number of businesses in the property industry grew by 3.7% in 2025, making it the second fastest growing industry in the UK. Equally, with over 25,000 estate agencies jostling for attention, marketing strategy has become all the more critical for those in the business.

So how has estate agency marketing changed over time, and what’s next for the industry as it’s forced to adapt further?

From papers to portals

The first enduring digital disruption happened back in July 2000, when Rightmove launched. Founded by four of the UK’s largest agency groups – Countrywide, Connells, Halifax, and Royal & Sun Alliance – the platform brought property listings online at an unprecedented scale. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, and now sits comfortably within the FTSE 100, boasting revenues of £389.9 million and approximately 2.3 billion web visits in 2024. Zoopla followed suit in 2008 and became the second-largest UK property portal, while OnTheMarket appeared in 2015 as an agent-owned challenger to the emerging status quo.

This shift brought opportunity, but also initiated an uncomfortable, enduring dependence for agents. The new advantage for small agencies was access to an international audience, which (theoretically) offered the same reach as the largest corporate estate agents. Even so, portal use has since calcified into a large, regular and utterly necessary cost, with some estimates suggesting that fees account for around 7.2% of a home sale’s commission.

So, since portals became established, independent estate agents have had to look for additional means to promote themselves which cost less money. As a result, many chose to optimise their websites to generate direct enquiries without the added cost, while also testing the waters of social media, email marketing and Google Ads.

The flight to website-based marketing

For estate agents, these changes have meant that a professional, mobile-responsive, SEO-optimised website has become an essential marketing tool – not just an addition to Rightmove.

Art Division is a London-based digital marketing agency that has worked with estate and letting agents for over 25 years, and has tracked this evolution closely. Founded in 2001, the company began as a general web design studio before specialising in the property sector during the mid-2000s.

“When we started, few agents saw the point of having a website, and many treated it with suspicion,” says Nelly Berova, the Managing Director of Art Division. “Their marketing was commonly print-based, using newspaper ads, leaflets and window displays. But once portals proved that buyers were happy to search online, the agents followed, and were much more willing to invest in digital assets – like a new website.”

Consequently, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) has since become an established discipline for estate agents, who need their websites to top the Google Search algorithm and attract online visitors – while fending off other local agencies.

Since the 2010s, agents have commonly paid third parties to design their websites, help optimise them for certain keywords (e.g. ‘estate agents in Manchester’), and then slowly build up a pool of authoritative blogs, grow their email list, invest in Google Ads, direct people to free downloads via social media campaigns – and more. Individual success varied, but whether successful or not, most agents tacitly agreed that this was the established, modern method to attract customers.

AI & the new frontier for online visibility

But even this is changing. Authoritative content, once the commodity and cornerstone of agency marketing, is now creatable by anyone using AI. The inflation of blog articles, editorially polished emails, carefully structured social posts, and AI-assisted SEO means that it is harder and harder for agents to stand out online.

But it’s not just that agents are using AI to compete against one another. AI platforms like ChatGPT are mediating how consumers discover property-related information, and giving them quick answers before they even visit a website. The implications are significant. Now, agents must build on their SEO efforts with an additional layer of AI optimisation, which ensures they appear in AI search results or have AI platforms recommend their services.

This new frontier is being explored by major players in the industry too. In February 2026, Rightmove built and submitted an app to launch in ChatGPT, which allows users to ask conversational questions such as “I’ve been offered a job in Manchester – can you suggest good areas for a young family with a four-bed detached house between £400K and £450K?”.

Art Division identifies the convergence of SEO and AI optimisation as a growing focus in its client work, arguing that the same disciplines underpin both – for now.

“What AI search rewards is the same thing good SEO has always rewarded: genuine, useful, specific information structured in the right way for humans and algorithms,” says Nelly Berova. But at the same time, she notes that “the flood of generic AI content is starting to persuade agents to reassess their distinctives. Their market position, their brand, their customer base, their geographical location – anything that marks them out as authentic and a bit unpolished”.

And AI adoption is only set to increase. While many in the industry know this anecdotally, The Alto agency trends report 2026 spells it out: nearly 52% of the 100 estate agents surveyed planned to adopt AI into their workflows in the coming year – from customer service tools to AI-powered marketing.

While estate agency marketing sails further away from its paper-based origins, agents will need to confront new challenges – from differentiation in an AI-saturated market, to choosing the AI tools that suit their business aims.

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