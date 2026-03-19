Michael Saylor just made one of Strategy’s five largest Bitcoin purchases ever, spending $1.57 billion funded through preferred stock sales. At the current pace, Strategy is on track to control 5% of Bitcoin’s entire circulating supply by year end. That institutional firepower moved Bitcoin 25% over the past week. But it cannot deliver 100X returns.

Pepeto has raised $8.1M in presale without a single exchange listing, and the project was created by a PEPE cofounder who already built a coin worth $7 billion. This is exactly what whales do during corrections. They dump Bitcoin and Ethereum to create fear, then load up on early projects like Pepeto where the real returns are made. Remember Shiba Inu? Whales bought SHIB at rock bottom and rode it to a $40 billion market cap. The ethereum price may recover, but the 1000X returns happen in presales, not large caps.

Strategy buys $1.6B in Bitcoin as institutional accumulation accelerates

Strategy acquired 22,337 Bitcoin for $1.57 billion last week, pushing total holdings to 761,068 BTC. The purchase ranks among the five largest in the company’s history. The funding mechanism is the key development: STRC preferred stock generated $1.18 billion in a single week, increasing capital raising capacity without diluting shareholders at the same pace.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with PEPE surging 20% and the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. Open interest jumped 8% to $112 billion. Fortune reported that the ethereum price was at $2,317 on March 17. and now on 18 March Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sits at $2,119

Top 3 next crypto to explode

Pepeto

Crypto trading demands fast decisions. Markets can rally and reverse within minutes, and if you are not watching, you end up on the wrong side of a move that was entirely predictable. Pepeto is built so you can trade across chains and bridge assets before the market moves against you, using real exchange products close to launch.

The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, and staking at 196% APY rewards early holders while locking supply.

The ethereum price may grind higher but it needs tens of billions just to double. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised and a PEPE cofounder offers the kind of ground floor entry that delivered fortunes to Shiba Inu’s earliest buyers. If you want in on the next explosion, now is the best time to act before exchange listings permanently end this price.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin surged past $71,280 during recent trading, up roughly 25% from recent lows. The fundamentals match the momentum with spot Bitcoin ETFs pulling approximately $2.1 billion in net inflows over three consecutive weeks. Exchange inflows dropped sharply, cutting spot selling pressure exactly as institutional demand accelerates. The Fed rate decision could force the question early. But the ethereum price alongside Bitcoin both show limited percentage returns at massive valuations. Whales know this, which is why they dump large caps during corrections and rotate into presales like Pepeto.

Ethereum

Ethereum pushed above $2,119 on March 18 as big investors started accumulating the second largest cryptocurrency. Major wallets withdrew over 80,000 ETH from exchanges since March 11 in cold storage accumulation. Whale wallet holdings grew approximately 8 million ETH in just five days. Spot Ethereum ETFs logged three consecutive weeks of net inflows. That is one of the strongest fundamental setups in months. But the ethereum price at a $279 billion market cap means even a 50% gain requires hundreds of billions in fresh capital. For the returns that actually build wealth, presale entries at $0.000000186 are where the smart money goes.

The bottom line

Strategy needed $1.57 billion to move Bitcoin 25%. The ethereum price needs massive capital to move meaningfully from its current valuation. Pepeto only needs exchange listings and organic demand to deliver returns that large caps mathematically cannot match. With $8.1M raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three products close to launch, the presale is closing fast. Investors who let this window close without buying will spend the rest of 2026 watching others celebrate the gains they could have had, just like those who watched Shiba Inu from the sidelines.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the ethereum price outlook for 2026? ETH targets higher levels but Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers far greater percentage upside before listings.

What low cap altcoins are generating excitement? Pepeto with $8.1M raised and three exchange products close to launch leads the presale market.

Which presale offers retail investors an edge over institutional Bitcoin? Pepeto at $0.000000186 with real products and a PEPE cofounder.