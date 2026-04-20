The ethereum price is holding near $2,300 as the crypto market recovers from the $292 million Kelp DAO exploit, the largest DeFi hack of 2026. The attack exposed weaknesses in cross chain infrastructure that billions depend on daily. While Ethereum rebuilds trust, a meme coin presale called Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing on the way, and this article covers why the smartest wallets are watching both stories closely.
Kelp DAO Exploit Drains $292 Million in the Largest DeFi Hack of 2026
A hacker drained 116,500 rsETH tokens worth $292 million from Kelp DAO’s cross chain bridge on April 18, making it the largest DeFi exploit of 2026 according to CoinDesk. The attack forced emergency pauses on Aave, SparkLend, and Fluid, while Aave’s value locked dropped $6.6 billion according to CoinGecko. The ethereum price fell 3% as wrapped ether sat stranded across 20 chains. For holders watching billions vanish from protocols they trusted, the gap between DeFi risk and a presale backed by a SolidProof audit with a confirmed listing has never been wider.
Ethereum Price and the Presale Coins Drawing Smart Money
Pepeto: The Presale That Protects Every Trade From Entry to Exit
While the ethereum price outlook remains clouded by security concerns, Pepeto is becoming one of the strongest alternatives for traders who want crypto exposure without the risks that just cost the market $292 million. The project is an exchange built around tools that protect capital at every step, including a cross chain bridge that moves assets between blockchains safely, and a zero fee swap engine that lets traders move between tokens on any chain without paying fees.
What separates Pepeto from the usual presale noise is that the tools solve the exact problems that just made headlines. The presale has raised $9.2 million, and the speed of that raise shows wallets are not waiting for the listing.
The project carries a SolidProof audit, a former Binance expert on the team, and the mind behind the original Pepe project is building Pepeto with the same grassroots energy that turned the first Pepe meme coin into a billion dollar name.
With the confirmed Binance listing approaching, traders who get in now hold a position that disappears the moment the exchange opens, and that window is why the presale is filling this fast.
XRP Holds Near $1.41 as Regulatory Clarity Builds
XRP is trading around $1.41 after gaining 6% on the week, driven by $120 million in global ETP inflows. The CLARITY Act is heading to a Senate Banking Committee markup in late April, and passage could unlock institutional demand through spot ETFs that already hold a combined $1 billion. Analysts see a path to $2.80 if the regulatory tailwinds hold, but even a move to $3 is roughly a 2.2x return, a strong large cap play but far from the kind of entry that presale wallets are chasing.
Cardano Attempts Recovery From 70% Drawdown
Cardano is trading in the $0.24 to $0.45 range after falling roughly 70% from its January peak. The Midnight privacy sidechain launched in Q1 2026 with validators including Google Cloud and MoneyGram, but ADA’s DeFi total value locked remains modest compared to Ethereum and Solana. Spot ADA ETF filings from Grayscale and VanEck are pending, but from current prices ADA needs to triple just to reclaim $1.20, and that kind of move requires conditions that are far from guaranteed.
Conclusion
Ethereum’s role as the foundation of DeFi is not in question, and the $292 million Kelp DAO exploit proves how much value still flows through the network every day. That traction benefits the whole ecosystem because every protocol that rebuilds comes back stronger with tighter security.
But the returns from holding ETH at $2,300 and waiting for a slow grind back to its $4,953 all time high are not the kind of gains that flip a portfolio, and wallets that want real multiples know the math only works at presale prices. Pepeto has raised $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing closing in, and the same wallets that bought ETH at $0.31 and turned $100 into over $1.5 million are already filling Pepeto bags because they spot these setups better than anyone.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is driving the ethereum price in April 2026?
The ethereum price is reacting to the $292 million Kelp DAO exploit, the largest DeFi hack of 2026, while institutional interest remains steady with $53 million in ETH ETF inflows recorded on April 14 alone.
Can Ethereum recover to its all time high from current prices?
ETH reached $4,953 in August 2025 and trades near $2,300 now, meaning it needs to more than double to revisit old highs, which is why traders seeking faster returns are looking at presale entries like Pepeto with a confirmed listing ahead.
What is the best presale to watch alongside Ethereum right now?
Pepeto has raised $9.2 million, holds a SolidProof audit, has a former Binance team member on the project, and carries a confirmed Binance listing, making it the presale drawing the most attention from wallets that hold ETH and want a higher return vehicle.