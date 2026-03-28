The Gnosis cofounder argues that the US Clarity Act could hand crypto over to centralized financial institutions, putting the open nature of the market at risk. The ethereum price sits near $2,020 as the SEC decision on 91 crypto ETF applications arrives March 27, and this development coincides with rising interest in presale entries with working products. Pepeto is the entry most wallets are watching because the exchange is already running on Ethereum with zero fee trading, cross chain bridging at zero cost, and contract verification. The presale crossed more than $8 million with a former Binance expert on the team and the Binance listing approaching.

Ethereum Price Awaits Clarity Act Resolution as SEC ETF Decision Arrives March 27

The ethereum price gained context after the Gnosis cofounder warned the Clarity Act risks centralizing crypto through licensed financial institutions according to Blockchain Magazine. The SEC decides on 91 crypto ETF applications March 27, and Standard Chartered maintains a $4,000 year end target according to CoinDCX. The bill has stalled in the Senate due to disagreements between banks and crypto groups on how to treat stablecoin yields, and President Trump recently urged a compromise. For wallets watching the ethereum price, the regulatory path is clearing, but the return math from $233 billion delivers percentages not multiples, and the capital seeking explosive growth is rotating into presale entries with exchange products already running.

The Presale Delivering Returns the Ethereum Price Cannot Match From $233 Billion

Pepeto

Pepeto is the entry most have eyes on because the exchange is running with every tool connected. The risk scorer checks contracts in seconds, PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so your position stays whole, and Pepeto Bridge moves capital between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without cost. These tools are already working, meaning wallets buy into an exchange they can verify today.

The SolidProof audit confirmed every contract, and the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin leads this project with the same 420 trillion supply. A former Binance expert is driving the exchange toward a Binance listing. More than $8 million raised with staking at 191% APY compounding while stages fill at Pepeto official website.

At $0.000000186, the ethereum price needs $4,000 for a 2x from $2,020, taking quarters of ETF flows and Clarity Act resolution. Pepeto’s exchange products keep demand growing after listing instead of fading, and the presale entry compresses that growth window into a single event where the wallets that entered before the crowd capture what everyone else pays a premium for after the listing opens global trading. The wallets entering now build positions listing day rewards, and the ones watching the ETH chart for percentages will be buying from early holders at prices that make this entry the one they wish they had secured while the presale was still open.

ETH Forecast and Technical Levels

Ethereum trades near $2,020 with a $233 billion market cap, below both the 50 day and 200 day moving averages according to CoinDCX. The RSI at 48 signals neutral conditions, and March targets sit between $1,900 and $2,250. Standard Chartered projects $4,000 by year end. For the full year, projections range from $4,400 to $6,350 depending on Layer 2 adoption and ETF demand. The Clarity Act resolution and SEC ETF decision on March 27 are the catalysts ETH needs. Even the optimistic $6,350 target represents roughly a 3x from current levels, a return taking quarters while presale entries with exchange products deliver multiples in a single listing event.

The Ethereum Price Rewards Patience While Pepeto Rewards the Wallets Moving During Fear

Pepeto has five working exchange products that help traders make faster decisions with real information. The ethereum price offers a measured recovery, but the wallets that built generational wealth entered before the listings confirmed the trend. The Pepeto official website is where wallets understanding this gap secure entries right now. More than $8 million entered during fear, the Binance listing approaches, and the ones who moved during the correction collect while the ones who waited carry that decision through every quarter ahead.

Visit Pepeto official website before the Clarity Act catalyst and Binance listing close this presale window.

What is the ethereum price forecast for 2026?

Analysts target $4,000 to $6,350 by year end depending on ETF flows and Clarity Act resolution, with $2,250 as the level ETH must close above to confirm direction into Q2.

How does Pepeto compare to the ethereum price for returns?

ETH targets a 2x to 3x from $2,020, while Pepeto offers presale math where the listing creates multiples ETH at $233 billion cannot produce from its current size.

Where can investors buy Pepeto before listing?

The Pepeto official website at Pepeto official website is the only presale entry, with staking at 191% APY compounding for every wallet joining before exchange launch.