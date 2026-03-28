Bitcoin took a hit over the weekend after a sharp rise in Middle East tensions shook global markets. The bitcoin price dropped from above $66,800 to $67,360 before recovering to $68,800, as higher energy prices stoked inflation worries and pushed investors away from risk assets in the short term. For newer investors, this is a familiar crypto lesson: when fear jumps, prices can fall fast. But experienced buyers are treating the dip as a chance to reposition. One entry drawing attention is Pepeto, a meme coin exchange on Ethereum that has raised more than $8 million with a former Binance expert on the team and a Binance listing approaching.

Bitcoin Price Tests $66,800 as Trump Iran Ultimatum Triggers $240 Million in Liquidations

The bitcoin price dropped roughly 3% after President Trump issued a 48 hour demand to Iran over shipping routes, triggering more than $240 million in forced selling within hours according to Coinpedia. Oil climbed past $100 per barrel, and the Fear and Greed Index sits at 10. Still, many analysts see this as a reaction to stress rather than a sign that Bitcoin’s bigger trend has broken. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC, and whale wallets added 270,000 coins during March according to Blockchain Magazine. Analysts project a possible $200,000 target as this cycle develops, but short term shocks can hurt, and the wallets entering presale entries during fear capture the returns the crowd pays a premium for after the recovery.

The Exchange Presale Making BTC Easier to Use While the Bitcoin Price Recovers

Pepeto

For many wallets, BTC can feel great for holding but less practical for doing anything fast or cheap on chain. Pepeto is built around the idea of making meme coin trading easier through a working exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading, cross chain bridging at zero cost, and contract verification before your wallet connects.

PepetoSwap runs zero cost trades so your capital stays productive, and Pepeto Bridge handles transfers across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana so what you move is what arrives. The risk scorer checks every contract before your money touches unknown tokens. The SolidProof audit confirmed every element, and a former Binance expert is driving the exchange toward a Binance listing.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin leads this project with the same 420 trillion supply. More than $8 million raised with staking at APY compounding while stages fill at Pepeto official website, and at $0.000000186 the entry offers the return math that the bitcoin price at $1.4 trillion cannot replicate.

The simple appeal is easy to understand: Pepeto aims to make meme coin trading faster, cheaper, and safer without asking wallets to give up the returns that presale entries deliver. The wallets entering now build positions listing day rewards, and the ones watching the BTC chart for recovery percentages will be buying from early holders at prices that make this entry the opportunity they wish they had taken.

BTC Forecast and Technical Levels

Bitcoin trades near $68,800 after dropping from $66,800 on Middle East fears according to Fortune. The 200 day moving average sits at $69,200 with the RSI at 44, and resistance holds at $66,800 to $74,000. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and whales keep adding. The bitcoin price forecast for 2026 ranges from $65,000 to $200,000 depending on rate cuts and geopolitical resolution. Analysts note BTC rose from $19,000 to $126,000 in previous cycles and project higher targets as the recovery develops. From $68,800 even $200,000 delivers roughly a 3x taking quarters of cooperation, while presale entries compress that return window into the gap between presale and listing where the returns that changed portfolios were made.

The Bitcoin Price Recovery Takes Quarters While the Pepeto Listing Arrives in Weeks

Many analysts see the correction as stress rather than a broken trend. The bitcoin price has historically recovered from geopolitical shocks and gone on to make higher highs. But the wallets capturing the biggest returns from that recovery need the early stage entry delivering multiples. The Pepeto official website is where wallets understanding this math secure entries right now. More than $8 million entered during extreme fear, the Binance listing approaches, and the ones who moved during the correction collect while the ones who waited carry that decision through the cycle ahead.

Visit Pepeto official website before the geopolitical catalyst and Binance listing close this presale window.

What is the bitcoin price forecast for 2026?

Analysts target $65,000 to $200,000 depending on Fed rate cuts and geopolitical resolution, with $74,000 as key resistance BTC must break for a move toward $80,000 and higher.

How does Pepeto compare to the bitcoin price for returns?

BTC targets a 3x to $200,000 over years, while Pepeto’s presale delivers early stage math where the Binance listing creates multiples a $1.4 trillion market cap cannot produce.

Where can investors buy Pepeto before listing?

The Pepeto official website at Pepeto official website is the only presale entry, with staking at 191% APY compounding for every wallet joining before exchange launch.