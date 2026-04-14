World Liberty Financial minted $25 million in fresh USD1 stablecoins and burned $3 million on April 13, a net $22 million increase in circulation days after claiming to have repaid $25 million to the Dolomite lending protocol where it had drained other users’ withdrawal access. The Ethereum news cycle is running hot around stablecoin transparency and DeFi leverage. The entry the biggest wallets are quietly taking is not in the WLFI controversy. It is in the Pepeto presale.

WLFI Mints $25M in Fresh USD1 and Burns $3M Days After Repayment Claim as Dolomite Controversy Deepens

According to CoinDesk, World Liberty Financial created $25 million in fresh USD1 stablecoins while permanently destroying $3 million in existing USD1 on April 13, resulting in a net $22 million increase in circulation the move came days after WLFI claimed to have repaid $25 million to the Dolomite lending protocol where it had borrowed against its own governance token, trapping other depositors who could not withdraw. Reuters noted that approximately $50 million remains outstanding on the Dolomite position and that the WLFI token has lost roughly 20% since the CoinDesk report on the borrowing structure, with the Ethereum stablecoin ecosystem absorbing the fallout as USD1 now has $4.6 billion in circulation. The Ethereum news around stablecoin mechanics and DeFi lending is shaping how institutional capital thinks about the next entry that actually works.

Ethereum News 2026: Why the Best Entry Is Not in the Stablecoin Headlines

Pepeto

For investors watching the Ethereum news cycle for the signal that says where smart capital moved before the headline confirmed it, every crypto cycle has the same answer: the developer who took Pepe from a niche experiment to a billion-dollar market cap built Pepeto’s exchange tools for exactly that investor, and the cross-chain bridge through the Pepeto exchange routes assets between blockchains without the delays that cost position when the Ethereum news produces a catalyst.

The PepetoAI risk scorer checks holder concentration, contract security, and liquidity signals on every token before a dollar is committed, so each entry is constructed from real on-chain data. The best crypto to buy in every cycle has rarely been the one at the top of the Ethereum news page. It has been the one that every serious wallet entered before the headline told the crowd it was time.

Pepeto at $0.000000186 from the SolidProof-audited 420 trillion token supply entered the accounts of wallets that checked the live tools, verified the former Binance expert on the dev team, and concluded the presale-to-listing gap is the signal the Ethereum news cycle never prints on time. The Binance listing is confirmed, and $8.8M in committed presale capital arrived from investors who did not need the Ethereum news to confirm the exchange met listing standard.

Every Ethereum news cycle that has passed since the presale opened has been one more round of institutional attention focused elsewhere while the presale price remained open, and the listing event will close it in a single session in the same way every prior Binance listing closed every presale price before it.

Ethereum

ETH trades near $2,370, down 57% from its $5,090 all-time high, with the Glamsterdam upgrade targeting a 3x block gas limit increase by June and Bitmine holding 4.04% of ETH supply as the wartime store of value. Support near $2,000, resistance near $2,500. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects ETH toward $9,000-$10,000 between 2026 and 2030. The case is credible, but the path from $2,370 to $9,000 plays out over years.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG raised capital through presale marketing and community building, but there is no confirmed tier-one exchange listing, no live exchange product delivering tools traders can test before committing capital, and no team credential equivalent to Pepeto’s former Binance expert on the dev team. The project relies on claims about future DAG infrastructure rather than demonstrable utility the market can verify. Measured against Pepeto’s working exchange and SolidProof audit, BlockDAG is a narrative competing for capital against verifiable proof.

The Bottom Line

The wallets that made money in every Ethereum cycle moved before the noise resolved. Pepeto has the live tools, the SolidProof audit, the confirmed Binance listing, and the former Binance expert on the dev team. Visit the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing is the Ethereum news headline every early holder references.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the most important Ethereum news right now?

WLFI minted a net $22M in fresh USD1 after the Dolomite controversy. Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, confirmed Binance listing, and $8.8M raised while the news cycle ran.

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

ETH near $2,370, down 57% from ATH. Fundstrat targets $9,000-$10,000 by 2030.

Why is Pepeto a better entry than ETH right now?

ETH targets $9K over years. Pepeto closes the presale-to-listing gap in one Binance event. Visit the Pepeto official website.