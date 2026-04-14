The March 17 joint SEC-CFTC ruling designated XRP among 16 digital assets as commodities rather than securities. This removed the classification overhang that suppressed XRP through the 2024 and 2025 cycles. As a result, it opened the regulatory pathway for spot XRP ETF applications to advance among major asset managers. XRP price news has shifted from regulatory risk to institutional opportunity. Therefore, the market is repricing accordingly.

While the XRP price news cycle plays out across quarters of ETF filing reviews and institutional positioning, Pepeto is a single event away from the Binance listing. This event converts presale pricing into market pricing. Furthermore, the exchange tools every holder can use are already live.

SEC-CFTC Joint Ruling Designates XRP as Digital Commodity, Opening Spot ETF Pathway for the World’s Third Largest Payment Network

According to CoinDesk, the March 17 joint SEC-CFTC ruling designated XRP and 15 other assets as digital commodities outside the securities definition. This removed the primary legal overhang that held back XRP institutional positioning through two market cycles. Reuters reported the commodity classification is the prerequisite that Grayscale, Bitwise, and others need to complete their spot XRP ETF filings. The ruling changes the return ceiling for XRP price news traders for the first time since the Ripple lawsuit began.

XRP Price News 2026: Why the Listing Beats the ETF Filing

Pepeto

The crypto cycle consistently rewards one kind of investor more than any other: the one who finds the position before the crowd confirms it is safe. Also, the creator who built Pepe’s community before the token became a cultural phenomenon built Pepeto’s exchange infrastructure. As a result, that trader never receives the information too late. The zero fee swap engine fulfills every cross-chain trade without the per-move fee that erodes active positioning through the Pepeto exchange. So, the trader who acts on XRP price news does it without losing edge to fees charged on every session.

The cross-chain bridge moves capital between networks without the manual steps and delays that cost position when the XRP price news produces a catalyst. In addition, with 184% APY staking on a $50K position compounding toward the Binance listing, the entry that moves today also builds yield. Every XRP price news cycle that passes brings the listing closer.

Every Binance listing event adds a new pool of buyers to a fixed token supply. Pepeto’s 420 trillion token supply, audited by SolidProof, is the fixed supply the listing brings that pool to.

The $8.8M at $0.000000186 is from wallets that watched the XRP price news. They decided XRP’s 2x over quarters was the wrong answer and found Pepeto’s presale-to-listing gap instead. The SolidProof audit is recorded, and the confirmed Binance listing is the credential that the former Binance expert on the dev team built toward from day one. Meanwhile, the presale window does not extend after the listing confirms. Every day the presale remains open is one day more that the XRP price news cycle is the conversation and Pepeto’s entry price is the opportunity.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.36, down 65% from its $3.84 all-time high. The March 17 SEC-CFTC commodity ruling removed the securities overhang that suppressed institutional buying through two prior cycles. As a result, XRP ETF applications from major asset managers are advancing. Support at $1.20, resistance at $1.50-$1.60. Analysts target $2-$3 in 2026 on sustained institutional inflows following the commodity classification. XRP price news has never been more constructive. However, the 2x from $1.36 to $3 plays out over quarters of ETF approvals and institutional positioning rather than in a single listing event.

Solana

SOL trades near $86,26, down 72% from its $295 all-time high, with the Alpenglow upgrade cutting finality to 150 milliseconds and Q1 2026 stablecoin volume hitting an all-time high of $832 billion. Standard Chartered targets $250 for 2026. Support at $76-$80, resistance at $92-$94. A $48 billion market cap means the 3x plays out as institutional inflows compound through the bull cycle.

The Bottom Line

The XRP price news is the best it has been in years. Both XRP and SOL are worth holding. But the crowd entering Pepeto is entering the position that makes a 2x or 3x the wrong answer. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale window closes with the Binance listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest XRP price news mean for investors?

The March 17 SEC-CFTC ruling designates XRP as a digital commodity, opening the ETF pathway. Analysts target $2-$3 in 2026. Pepeto carries the presale gap XRP stopped offering at $68B market cap.

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

XRP near $1.36, down 65% from its $3.84 ATH. Commodity classification removes the primary ceiling. Analysts target $2-$3 as institutional positioning builds.

What makes Pepeto the smarter entry alongside XRP price news?

XRP targets a 2x over quarters. Pepeto targets the presale-to-listing gap that reprices in one listing event. Visit the Pepeto official website.