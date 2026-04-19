Ethereum developers launched the first generalized devnet for the Glamsterdam upgrade on April 10, targeting 10,000 TPS and a 78% gas fee cut according to the Ethereum Foundation. ETH broke a seven month bearish channel on April 14, and the ethereum news shifted from price weakness to structural progress. But while ETH waits on upgrades that could take months, Pepeto already runs a working platform with above $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing approaching. The cofounder behind the original Pepe coin leads the team behind this presale.

Glamsterdam Devnet Puts Ethereum News Back on the Upgrade Path

The Glamsterdam upgrade targets 10,000 transactions per second through enshrined block building and parallel execution, according to Bitfinex. The Ethereum Foundation confirmed in Checkpoint 9 that development is slow but steady, with the generalized devnet merging all components for the first time according to the EF blog.

ETH trades near $2,350 as of April 19 after bouncing from lows near $1,900 in early April. The ethereum news around Glamsterdam matters because it shows the network fixing its biggest problems, but the timeline remains uncertain with June as the earliest possible date and Q3 more likely.

How the ETH Upgrade and Presale Momentum Shape What Comes Next

Pepeto

ETH spending months on devnets and testnets before shipping is the story, but the largest returns in crypto always came from tokens where the product arrived before the crowd. Pepeto already runs a working platform at $0.0000001864 as the confirmed Binance listing draws closer, and that is the kind of ethereum news that most coverage ignores. Putting capital behind a token where the tools work today is the quickest way to compress the gap between buying in and turning 100x or 1000x gains, and that combination barely exists in 2026.

The cross chain bridge on the Pepeto platform moves tokens between networks without charging fees, so holders keep their full position instead of losing pieces on each transfer. The risk scorer checks every contract before anyone puts money in, catching problems that manual research would miss. Each tool already runs on the platform, giving early holders access that most presale buyers only get promised.

The platform was shaped by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin, and that experience shows in how the tools connect. When traders from multiple chains start using Pepeto for daily research, the buying pressure behind the token climbs with adoption. Meme energy plus real tools at the same time happens once per cycle, and the ethereum news confirms the listing is the event that delivers the return. Holders earn 181% APY through staking while the listing window tightens. Above $9 million flowed in during heavy fear, and that capital during a downturn reveals what the wallets closest to the project expect.

ETH Price Prediction

ETH trades near $2,350 as of April 19, roughly 52% below its all time high of $4,953 from August 2025 according to Yahoo Finance. The token gained 9.2% on April 14 after breaking a bearish channel that lasted since August 2025 according to SpazioCrypto. Analysts target $3,400 as the next technical level if momentum holds. Standard Chartered raised its year end target to $7,500, pointing to institutional use and the Glamsterdam upgrade.

Even a rally to $3,400 from current levels delivers roughly 45%, respectable for a blue chip but nowhere close to what a presale position in Pepeto could return after listing. The ethereum news on ETH upgrades is bullish for the broader market, but the upside from $2,350 cannot match what a presale position in Pepeto could deliver after listing day.

Conclusion

The ethereum news confirmed the network is rebuilding from the inside, and that upgrade momentum is what pulls fresh capital into crypto. The Pepe cofounder plus working tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces, and the wallets inside the presale already know what that delivers when the listing arrives.

Pepeto does not need months of devnets because the platform already works, and the Pepeto official website shows above $9 million from wallets that recognize what meme energy backed by real utility creates. Entering while the presale is open separates the wallets that collect returns from everyone who watches and wishes they acted sooner.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest ethereum news on the Glamsterdam upgrade?

Ethereum launched its first generalized devnet for Glamsterdam on April 10, targeting 10,000 TPS and a 78% gas fee reduction with mainnet planned for mid 2026.

How does the ethereum news about ETH upgrades affect presale tokens?

Upgrade momentum pulls capital into crypto, and presale tokens with confirmed listings like Pepeto benefit because investors look for higher return entries alongside large cap positions.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over waiting for ETH gains?

The live platform handles bridging and contract checks at zero cost, staking rewards reach 181% APY, and the Pepeto official website confirms more than $9 million committed before the Binance listing.