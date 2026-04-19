Bitcoin News: Goldman Sachs Files BTC ETF as Pepeto Presale Crosses $9M Before Binance Listing

Goldman Sachs filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on April 14, and $411 million flowed into spot BTC funds that same day according to Bloomberg. Total BTC ETF assets passed $96.5 billion while the bitcoin news cycle stayed locked on price, not positioning. Meanwhile Pepeto raised above $9 million during a market gripped by fear, with a SolidProof audited contract and a confirmed Binance listing approaching. The distance between institutional action and retail hesitation is where the next returns take shape.

Goldman Sachs Joins the Race as Bitcoin News Shifts to Institutional Capital

Goldman described its fund as an options overwrite strategy on existing spot BTC ETFs designed to produce monthly income, according to Fortune. BlackRock IBIT pulled $214 million the same day, extending a five day streak worth $696 million according to CoinDesk. Morgan Stanley launched its BTC Trust ETF the week before with five straight days of buying totaling $84 million. Three of Wall Street’s largest banks building BTC income products at the same time confirms institutions now treat crypto as permanent infrastructure.

What the BTC Forecast and Presale Capital Mean for Wallets Right Now

Pepeto

Wall Street loading BTC products is the headline, but the biggest gains in crypto never came from buying what institutions already own. Pepeto answers that pattern with a live exchange priced at $0.0000001864 and a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Backing a project where the tools run before listing day is the shortest route from entry to 100x and even 1000x returns, and that is the kind of bitcoin news most feeds keep skipping. The setup barely appears in 2026, which is why sharp wallets treat this presale as the real opportunity.

PepetoSwap handles zero fee trades on the exchange right now, giving holders a cost advantage that most tokens talk about but never ship. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, so capital stays whole instead of getting trimmed on every transfer. Every contract passed a SolidProof audit, and the code behind the exchange carries outside verification before a single listing candle prints.

The exchange was shaped by a team that includes a cofounder of the original Pepe coin and a former Binance listing expert, and that experience shows in every connection between tools. When wallets across chains start using Pepeto for daily trades, the buying pressure grows with adoption. Staking at 181% APY adds passive returns while the listing draws near. Above $9 million flowed in while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 26, and that capital came from conviction. The bitcoin news about Goldman confirms money is entering crypto, and Pepeto is where that momentum meets a presale entry that disappears after listing day.

BTC Price Prediction

BTC trades near $75,500 as of April 19, well below its all time high of $126,198 from October 2025 according to Yahoo Finance. Resistance sits between $75,396 and $76,016 with support at $73,492 according to Phemex. Q1 2026 brought $12.4 billion in global BTC ETF inflows, and BlackRock IBIT holds $54 billion in managed assets.

The average institutional entry sits near $89,000, meaning large funds add at a loss because they expect higher levels ahead. A return to the all time high delivers roughly 63%, solid for a large cap but far from the multiplier math a presale like Pepeto carries. The bitcoin news around ETF flows confirms capital is locked in, but the ceiling from $75,500 is something earlier stage entries simply do not face.

Conclusion

The bitcoin news cycle shifted from speculation to permanent institutional positioning, and Goldman, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock all stacking BTC products at the same time confirms the market is heading somewhere much bigger. Early positioning is clear math: a wallet from 2012 turned $13,800 into $147 million, and Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is how that scale of return gets built again today.

The entry on the Pepeto official website will not exist next week, because every wallet that captured real wealth in crypto made one choice: it moved today instead of waiting for tomorrow. Entering the presale now locks in the returns the listing delivers, and letting this window close without acting could be the most expensive hesitation of the entire cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest bitcoin news on ETF filings?

Goldman Sachs filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on April 14, pulling $411 million in single day inflows and pushing total BTC ETF assets above $96.5 billion.

How does institutional BTC buying affect presale tokens?

The bitcoin news confirms that institutional capital validates crypto, and the rotation after ETF launches benefits presale tokens with confirmed listings like Pepeto on the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a strong presale entry?

Capital above $9 million arrived as bitcoin news turned bullish, the zero fee exchange processes trades, staking returns 181% APY, and a confirmed Binance listing approaches.