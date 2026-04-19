BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $155 million on its first trading day, and that number tells the ethereum news story better than any chart. Institutional money is buying ETH exposure through regulated products and locking it for yield. But while the biggest funds position around a coin 50% below its peak, the largest returns will not come from buying what Wall Street already found.

Pepeto has pulled in more than $9 million, runs a live exchange built by the original Pepe creator, and carries a confirmed Binance listing. The wallets who regretted missing the last cycle got a second chance only when they recognized the next one early enough to act.

Ethereum News Turns Bullish as BlackRock Staked ETF Pulls $155 Million on Day One

BlackRock’s staked Ethereum ETF attracted $155 million in net inflows on its first day of trading, signaling institutional appetite for ETH yield exposure (CoinDesk). The launch came the same week Ethereum developers activated the first Glamsterdam upgrade devnet on April 10, targeting better scaling and lower fees for the network going forward (OANDA).

ETH responded by climbing above $2,336, and the ethereum news cycle is now firmly bullish as daily active addresses approach levels not seen since 2021.

ETH Outlook and Presale Opportunities Worth Watching in April 2026

Pepeto

Pepeto has kept building through a difficult cycle while most tokens lost ground. The presale has pulled in more than $9 million with the Fear and Greed Index sitting at 21, and capital entering during extreme fear is money that chose this entry because the product is live, not because a rally made it feel safe. The force behind that traction is utility, because the ethereum news keeps showing that products matter more than promises.

The approaching Binance listing has driven buying as wallets lock positions before the window closes. The 100x to 300x return projections from analysts, the live zero fee swap engine, and the cross chain bridge transferring tokens at zero cost have all played a major role in drawing capital into this exchange. Buyers see that Pepeto is not selling a plan, it is running a working marketplace backed by the original Pepe creator with SolidProof clearing every contract.

After the confirmed Binance listing, Pepeto will trade publicly for the first time and the presale price of $0.000000186 becomes the floor that early wallets reference. PepetoSwap gives holders zero fee trading while the bridge moves tokens across networks without charges, keeping every dollar whole from entry to listing. With 181% APY staking already compounding for holders inside, the math for entering today writes itself.

The ethereum news points to a bullish ETH future, but the presale window closing on Pepeto is the kind of entry the last cycle’s biggest winners wish they had recognized when it was still open.

ETH Price Prediction

ETH trades near $2,336 in April 2026, sitting roughly 50% below its all time high of $4,878 from November 2021 (Coinbase). BlackRock’s staked ETF brought $155 million on day one, and analyst Merlijn The Trader sees a chart pattern that triggered a 4x rally in 2023 forming again, placing a potential target near $9,500 (CoinDesk).

The Glamsterdam upgrade devnet launched April 10, adding scaling improvements that could push daily active addresses higher. Support holds near $2,200, and a confirmed close above $2,500 would signal the breakout the ethereum news has been building toward. ETH carries strong fundamentals, but from $2,336 the $9,500 target means roughly 4x over months, solid but a fraction of what presale entries with confirmed listings deliver from one event.

Conclusion

The ethereum news confirms that ETH is entering its strongest position in years with BlackRock capital and a major upgrade behind it. But that bullish setup still means 4x at the top end, and last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that found 100x entries before the crowd had a reason to look.

Pepeto is the presale where the product already runs and the confirmed listing places a deadline on every entry, and those who still carry regret from missing the last big move are staring at the clearest second chance this market has offered. Capital keeps flowing into the Pepeto official website while ETH holders calculate percentages, and entering now is how to turn the regret from last cycle into the return that makes this one worth remembering, because the listing arrives whether the decision happens today or not.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest ethereum news in April 2026?

BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $155 million on day one and the Glamsterdam devnet launched, but presales like Pepeto offer larger multiples before listing.

How does the ethereum news affect presale opportunities?

Bullish ethereum news confirms the market is recovering, which benefits confirmed listings like Pepeto where more than $9 million entered during fear ahead of the Binance listing.

Should buyers consider Pepeto before the Binance listing?

The Pepeto official website carries more than $9 million in presale capital raised during extreme fear, showing conviction from buyers who believe the listing will produce the gains this entry was structured to unlock.