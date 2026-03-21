Ethereum (ETH) Whales Accumulate This New $0.04 Altcoin Following Successful V1 Protocol Audit

As Ethereum continues to attract institutional and whale activity, on-chain data suggests large holders are expanding their exposure beyond ETH into emerging altcoins. This trend often follows key development milestones, as investors look for early-stage projects with strong fundamentals and growth potential within the DeFi sector.

One project gaining traction is Mutuum Finance, a $0.04 altcoin that recently completed a successful V1 protocol audit. The audit milestone has strengthened investor confidence, with analysts highlighting MUTM’s utility-driven model and positioning within decentralized finance (DeFi) as factors driving increased accumulation among Ethereum whales.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) continues to hold its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value. The asset is currently trading at approximately $2,142, with a total market capitalization of roughly $256 billion. While it remains the leader for stablecoins and decentralized finance, the network has faced heavy resistance throughout the early months of the year. Analysts have identified the $2,390 to $2,500 range as a critical supply wall. This zone has acted as a ceiling for several weeks, preventing a return to the historic highs seen last year.

The current technical setup suggests that Ethereum is navigating a cooling-off period. Immediate support sits at the $2,110 level, which aligns with the 20-day average. If this floor fails to hold, the next structural level lies near $1,900. Because of this massive market cap, moving the price requires a vast amount of new capital. This limitation is leading many investors to seek out newer protocols with lower entry costs. They are looking for projects that have higher upside potential by solving specific efficiency problems that the larger networks cannot address as quickly.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a professional hub for non-custodial borrowing and lending on the Ethereum network. The core of this system is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) engine. In this model, users provide assets to shared liquidity pools. When they do this, they receive interest-bearing receipts known as mtTokens. These tokens grow in value automatically as the system collects fees from borrowers. For example, if a user provides 10,000 USDT and the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is 11%, the mtTokens will track a growth of 1,100 USDT over one year.

The project is also developing a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for more flexibility than standard pools. Borrowers and lenders can set their own custom terms, such as specific interest rates or unique loan types. To keep the system safe, the protocol uses a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. If a user provides collateral worth $1,000 with an 80% LTV, they can borrow up to $800. If the collateral value drops too low, the system uses automated liquidations to protect the lenders. This ensures the protocol remains healthy even during market volatility.

Detailed Presale Info and Security Standards

The financial progress of the native MUTM token reflects a strong interest in these technical goals. The project has successfully secured over $21 million in capital from a global base of more than 19,200 individual holders. The total supply of the token is fixed at 4 billion units. To ensure a fair start, the team allocated 45.5% of the supply for the early stages. This means exactly 1.82 billion tokens are moving into the hands of the community before the full release.

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum Finance strategy. The protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm famous for testing high-volume financial systems. The project also holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK, which monitors the smart contracts for any vulnerabilities. To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour board. This leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus in tokens every day, ensuring constant participation.

V1 Launch and Phase 7 Acceleration

The most significant achievement for the project is the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume. This proves that the borrowing and lending logic is hardened and ready for heavy usage. The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes plans for a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This will be minted directly against the interest-bearing mtTokens held in the protocol, allowing users to unlock spending power without selling their primary assets.

The project is currently seeing a surge in activity as Phase 7 moves toward completion. This stage is selling out quickly as participants hurry to secure their positions at the current price of $0.04. With a confirmed official launch price of $0.06, the window to join at the current level is shrinking. The combination of a functional lending engine, verified security, and a structured rollout is positioning Mutuum Finance as a primary tool for capital management in the 2026 market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance