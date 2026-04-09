Coinspaid extends stablecoin infrastructure access to founders through a partnership with The Residency

Coinspaid, Europe’s one of the largest blockchain payment infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with The Residency, a global community for early-stage founders and innovators. The collaboration will provide Residency startups with exclusive access to Coinspaid’s industry-leading stablecoin infrastructure solutions on preferential terms.

The Residency has become known for cultivating ambitious founders in an environment shaped by operators, researchers, and influential tech leaders, including startup advisors like Sam Altman, who has long championed alternative paths for talent and innovation. It’s the kind of ecosystem where early-stage ideas grow faster simply because the right people are in the room.

The partnership aims to strengthen support for emerging businesses by giving founders streamlined access to secure stablecoin processing and payouts architecture, direct multi-chain connectivity and node infrastructure, automated on-chain settlements and liquidity management solutions, developer-ready APIs and payment interfaces. These benefits will be available exclusively to members of The Residency community. Now, through this partnership, founders inside The Residency will gain access to the sort of infrastructure usually reserved for scale-ups and global fintech companies.

Under the partnership, startups from The Residency will receive:

Exclusive terms for Coinspaid’s products

Preferential access to Coinspaid’s full suite of payment, treasury, and settlement tools

Secure, built-in compliance logic and risk controls trusted by thousands of global businesses

Support for efficient cross-border operations and simplified financial workflows

“Startups need reliable, compliant financial infrastructure from day one, especially in fast-moving markets like the blockchain industry and digital finance,” said Pavel Kashuba, Strategic Leader at Coinspaid. “We’re excited to partner with The Residency and equip founders with solutions that help them scale confidently and securely.”

The Residency, known for its vibrant, international community of early-stage entrepreneurs, sees this partnership as a strategic advantage for its members.

“Coinspaid brings world-class technology and a track record of enabling businesses to grow at scale,” said Nick Linch, The Residency founder. “This partnership will provide our founders with access to infrastructure that would typically be out of reach for early-stage companies.”

The collaboration reflects both organisations’ shared mission to support the next generation of builders shaping the future of digital commerce, and fintech.