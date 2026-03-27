ENI Announced as Gold Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome ENI as a Gold Sponsor.

Hong Kong, 27th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. It convenes the world’s smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space to discuss the latest trends and policies shaping the future of decentralized technology. Since its inception, the festival has established itself as the definitive gathering point for innovators, investors, and institutions committed to driving the next wave of digital transformation.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 will take place from April 20 to 23 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The previous three editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape and setting the tone for conversations that extend well beyond the region’s borders.

Web3 Festival 2026 ultimately will have up to 400 speakers representing all aspects of Web3 and crypto on its stages. It has also attracted registrations from thousands of executives and corporate decision-makers in traditional finance and real economies. This enables the conference to be a high-level platform for in-depth dialogues and high-value connections. Whether attendees come seeking strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, or simply to stay ahead of the curve, the festival consistently delivers an environment where meaningful progress is made and new ideas take root.

The 2026 edition places particular emphasis on the convergence of traditional finance and crypto, the rise of AI-powered blockchain applications, and the expanding role of real-world assets in decentralized ecosystems. These focal areas reflect the maturation of the industry and the growing demand for solutions that bridge the gap between established financial systems and the possibilities unlocked by Web3 infrastructure.

As Asia’s premier crypto event, Web3 Festival leverages Hong Kong’s unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, bridging the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. This unique positioning enables the event to bring together the best resources from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand Web3 updates and networking opportunities. Hong Kong’s progressive regulatory environment and its role as a gateway between East and West make it the ideal host city for a conference of this scale and ambition, attracting participants from every corner of the industry who recognize the city’s central importance in shaping the global Web3 agenda.

ENI joins this landmark event as a Gold Sponsor, bringing its cutting-edge blockchain technology to the forefront of one of the most influential stages in the industry. ENI is an ultra-high-performance, modular Layer 1 blockchain engineered specifically for hyper-scale commercial adoption. Its architecture is designed to meet the demands of enterprise-level applications, offering the speed, scalability, and flexibility that modern Web3 use cases require. ENI’s participation as a Gold Sponsor reflects its commitment to engaging with the global Web3 community and accelerating the path toward mainstream blockchain adoption. For more information about ENI, visit https://eni.top

Get tickets to Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 at https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026 and explore partnership opportunities at https://tally.so/r/w5YEbP