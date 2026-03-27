CoinPost Announced as Secondary Exhibition Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome CoinPost as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor.

Hong Kong, 27th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired. The festival has grown into a cornerstone gathering for those shaping the future of decentralized technology, drawing participation from every major region in the world and reflecting the truly global nature of the Web3 movement.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs. These themes reflect the most pressing and transformative conversations happening across the industry today, as institutions, developers, and policymakers converge to navigate a rapidly evolving digital economy. The integration of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, in particular, has emerged as one of the most compelling frontiers in the space, and this year’s program dedicates significant attention to exploring its real-world implications and long-term potential.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape. Attendees can expect a rich program of keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to foster meaningful collaboration and spark new opportunities across the ecosystem.

Featured speakers include Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission; Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group; Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong; Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global; Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs; Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation; Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink; Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions; Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock; Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group; Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands; Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC; Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader and Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development; DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC; Chris Lee, Vice President, ETF China Asset Management (Hong Kong); Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital; David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute; and Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance.

CoinPost, Japan’s largest crypto news outlet, joins the festival as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor, bringing its extensive media reach and deep expertise in the Japanese crypto market to the event. This partnership strengthens the festival’s connections across Asia and underscores the growing alignment between Japan’s vibrant crypto community and Hong Kong’s position as a leading global Web3 hub.

For more information about CoinPost, visit https://coinpost.jp/

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026