If you’ve been scrolling through real estate headlines lately, you might have seen the whispers. “Dubai market cooling.” “Prices stabilizing.” “Investors getting nervous.”

Clickbait loves a good panic. So let’s address the question directly: Is Dubai over?

No. It’s not even close.But if you want to understand what’s actually happening — and why the ultra‑luxury segment isn’t just surviving but quietly thriving — there’s one person worth listening to.

Meet Elena Yurgeneva. They call her the “Queen of Dubai Luxury Market.” Also “Mrs. Palm Jumeirah.” Titles like that don’t come from selling a few nice apartments. They come from selling more villas on the Palm than any other agent. From handling the majority of the island’s private, off‑market deals — the ones that never hit any website. From a career that has closed over $20 billion in luxury sales.If there’s a correction coming, she’s the one who would feel it first. So we asked her: what’s really going on?

“Correction? Maybe in mass market. Ultra‑luxury? Different story.”

Yurgeneva doesn’t sugarcoat. Yes, transaction volumes have cooled in some segments. Yes, buyers are more cautious than they were in 2023–2024. But she draws a sharp line between the mass market and the world she operates in.”Properties under $2–3 million? Those might see price adjustments. Buyers there are more sensitive to mortgage rates, economic sentiment, short‑term fluctuations,” she explains. “But ultra‑luxury — $5 million, $10 million, $50 million and above — operates on a completely different logic. These buyers aren’t checking interest rates. They’re looking at tax regimes, political stability, long‑term wealth preservation.”She pauses. “And on those fronts, Dubai still has no competition.”

A $20 Billion Track Record Built on Discretion

Yurgeneva’s confidence comes from experience that spans more than 30 years and three continents.She started in Moscow, joining one of the city’s first real estate brokerages as a university student. By her late twenties, she was on the board at Knight Frank, serving as Regional Director for Residential in Russia and the CIS. From there, she moved into Europe’s most exclusive enclaves — prime central London, the Côte d’Azur, Lake Geneva, Lake Como — handling historic palaces, private islands, and estates where the price tags never made it into the press.In 2007, she saw what Dubai was becoming and made the move. Nearly two decades later, she’s a fixture in the emirate’s ultra‑prime scene.Her firm, Alpha Star Properties, is deliberately small. No billboards. No open houses. Just a network of off‑market listings and a client roster that includes royal families, Fortune 500 CEOs, and family offices managing billions.

What’s Actually Happening in the Market

So if Dubai isn’t “over,” what’s really going on?

Yurgeneva describes it as a pause, not a correction.”My UHNWI clients from London, Geneva, Vienna — they haven’t canceled their plans. They’ve pushed their timelines to October. Same destination. Same properties. Just waiting for the regional situation to settle.”She sees the current slowdown as deferred demand, not lost demand. And when that wave comes, she believes ultra‑luxury will absorb it without blinking.”Look at the fundamentals,” she says. “Zero income tax.legal system that actually protects assets. World‑class infrastructure. Safety. These things don’t change because of a six‑month geopolitical headline.”

What She Looks for in a Property — and What She Avoids

Yurgeneva is known for her insistence on due diligence. Before she presents any property to a client, she runs full title deed histories, audits HOA finances, verifies developer plans against Dubai Land Department records.”Views are nice. But a magnificent view won’t save you from a title issue or an unauthorized modification,” she says. “In this market, legal purity is everything.”Her approach has earned her a reputation among private bankers and wealth advisors who refer their most discerning clients to her — because they know she won’t let a deal close if something is wrong.

Beyond Selling: Educating the Next Generation

Yurgeneva’s influence extends beyond her own transactions. She authored How to Become Rich Selling Real Estate, a tactical guide adopted by brokerages across the region for agent training. She also created an online program for new agents, helping them navigate Dubai’s unique market with ethics, adaptability, and long‑term thinking.”Passion and drive matter more than credentials,” she says. “Anyone can build financial independence in this industry — but you have to stay curious, stay ethical, and never stop learning.”

The Bottom Line: So is Dubai over?

Clickbait says yes. Reality says no.The mass market might see some cooling. But ultra‑luxury — the world of off‑market Palm villas, branded penthouses, and discreet transactions — is a different universe. And in that universe, Elena Yurgeneva isn’t just participating. She’s quietly running the show.When her clients from London and Geneva finally make the move this October, they’ll find the same Dubai that drew them in the first place: safe, stable, tax‑free, and still the most compelling wealth hub in the world.And they’ll find her ready — the same way she’s been for the past three decades.

Media Contact:

Elena Yurgeneva

Founder & CEO

Alpha Star Properties Dubai

Email: sales@alphastardubai.ae

Web: alphastardubai.ae

Address: Emaar Business Park, Building 4, Dubai, UAE