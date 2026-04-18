Dogecoin News: DOGE Activity Surges 28% While Pepeto Presale Passes $9M

DOGE holders watched 73,000 wallets come alive in one week, the biggest address spike since 2021, while BTC holds at $76,500. The dogecoin news cycle is shifting from price weakness to capital positioning, and traders who read signals first benefit most. Even while most altcoins bled, Pepeto kept attracting buyers with its presale past $9 million and a Binance listing approaching.

Dogecoin News Breaks as DOGE ETF Capital and Address Activity Surge

Dogecoin active addresses jumped 28% in one week, climbing from 57,000 to 73,000 after SpaceX IPO reports hit social media, according to Cryptopolitan. The REX Osprey DOGE ETF that launched in September 2025 pulled in $17 million on its first trading day, and inflows stayed strong as institutional meme coin interest climbed into April, according to Changelly. Capital is rotating back toward meme coins as dogecoin news drives attention, and traders watching these flows want the presale that matches this momentum.

Where DOGE Momentum, BTC Strength, and Presale Capital Point Next

Pepeto: The Meme Coin Presale With a Full Exchange Already Running

The latest dogecoin news confirms that meme coin regulations cleared after the SEC and CFTC classified DOGE as a digital commodity in March. But that is not the only signal worth watching, because Pepeto keeps pulling capital ahead of its confirmed Binance listing while most projects cannot raise anything at all.

The 28% jump in DOGE addresses brought fresh attention to meme coins, and that wave landed on Pepeto, a presale created by the person who built Pepe with a team that includes a former Binance expert.

That team built a full trading platform where PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees so holders keep every dollar. The risk scorer checks any contract before a trade goes through, catching scams before they reach a wallet, giving every buy a layer of protection DOGE and BTC cannot offer.

Every tool runs today, with staking paying 182% APY to early holders, and SolidProof cleared every contract in a full audit. More than $9 million raised during a correction proves the conviction behind this project is backed by real money.

Because the exchange works and real demand flows through it, analysts project Pepeto to deliver 100x to 300x returns once the Binance listing goes live. That conviction shows in the presale, because $9 million arrived while the broader market stayed red. The chance to enter at $0.0000001864 is closing fast, and the listing will turn that entry into the moment the wallets inside remember forever.

DOGE: Activity Climbs but the Price Ceiling Stays Low

DOGE trades at $0.095 according to CoinMarketCap, still 87% below its all time high of $0.73. Active addresses spiked and ETF capital is flowing, but Changelly caps the 2026 high near $0.116, which means a best case move delivers roughly 22%. The dogecoin news shows strong activity, but the math from here to realistic targets cannot reshape a portfolio.

BTC: Firm at $76K but Percentage Gains Are Capped

BTC sits at $76,500 according to CoinLore, recovering from early 2026 lows near $60,000 with ETF inflows adding a floor. Changelly projects a December 2026 target around $101,000, a 35% gain. But 35% from BTC cannot compete with what a presale at seven zeros delivers when the Binance listing follows the path every major launch has set.

Conclusion

The regulatory path for meme coins is clear, and even though the market pulled back, dogecoin news keeps confirming that capital flows right back. Pepeto approaches its Binance listing with a working exchange and a community that pushed past $9 million while most projects stalled.

The Pepeto official website shows fresh wallets joining daily, proving these buyers see what the listing delivers. A cofounder who built Pepe, real exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination any cycle produces. Every cycle rewarded the people who moved before the crowd confirmed the signal. Entering the presale now captures returns the listing creates, and missing it becomes the worst call of the cycle once that entry closes for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest dogecoin news mean for meme coin investors?

The DOGE ETF inflows and 28% address spike confirm rising meme coin demand. Pepeto offers the strongest presale entry this cycle with a Binance listing confirmed and exchange tools live.

How does the DOGE ETF connect to the broader dogecoin news cycle?

The REX Osprey DOJE ETF brought $17 million on launch day, proving institutions want meme coin exposure. The Pepeto official website shows the presale past $9 million at an earlier stage with greater upside.

Is Pepeto a strong investment based on current dogecoin news?

Pepeto was created by the Pepe coin founder, carries a SolidProof audit, and has exchange tools running today, giving it a stronger base and higher return path than DOGE at $0.095.