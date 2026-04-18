Goldman Sachs just filed for a Bitcoin ETF, pushing total BTC ETF assets past $96.5 billion, and the signal is clear: the biggest names in finance are positioning for what comes next. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 is not the asset Goldman already filed for, it is the one that has not reached public markets yet. A presale with more than $9 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the same cofounder who built the original Pepe coin now has a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Goldman Sachs BTC ETF Filing Pushes Crypto AUM Past $96 Billion

Goldman Sachs filed for a new Bitcoin ETF in mid April 2026, triggering $411 million in single day BTC ETF inflows according to FX Leaders. Total spot Bitcoin ETF assets reached $96.5 billion according to The Market Periodical. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 conversation changes when a bank managing $3 trillion enters the space, because that validation sends retail capital searching for the next entry below the radar.

Institutional Filings, Presale Momentum, and the April Entry That Stands Out

Pepeto

While Goldman Sachs validates BTC with a filing and the crowd celebrates ETF inflows, Pepeto is already running a live infrastructure that does what those filings only promise for the future: it verifies token contracts before money goes in, and transfers holdings between chains with no fee attached.

The risk scorer checks every contract automatically so holders see red flags before committing capital, and the bridge carries assets across networks at zero cost. The same person who created the original Pepe coin built this project, and SolidProof audited every contract on the platform, which means the code behind every trade was verified before the first wallet entered.

PEPETO sits at $0.0000001864 right now, with more than $9 million raised from wallets that acted before Goldman Sachs gave the market a reason to look. Those early wallets found the best crypto to buy in April 2026 before the crowd had any reason to search for it, and the entry they secured has a higher ceiling because a working exchange stands behind it.

The presale ends when the confirmed Binance listing goes live, and holders inside earn 182% APY through staking while they wait. Every listing after launch brings fresh buyers against a permanent cap of 420 trillion tokens, and the price that exists today ends permanently when trading opens.

A $750 position at the current price secures over 4 billion tokens. Analysts project 100x to 300x gains after listing because PEPE reached a $7 billion market cap with zero products on the same supply and the same builder, and Pepeto has a full exchange already live. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 search led here for a reason, and the entry that creates those returns vanishes the day the listing arrives.

IPO Genie

IPO Genie targets tokenized access to pre IPO stocks with a presale still active according to CoinMarketCap. The concept blends crypto with traditional equity, but the regulatory path for tokenized securities remains unclear, and the project has not confirmed a listing date that would create the liquidity event holders need.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as a faster BTC alternative with a presale running according to CoinGecko. The name carries brand recognition, but any token competing against BTC itself faces the same problem every Bitcoin fork has met: the market already chose the winner.

Conclusion

The best crypto to buy in April 2026 answer gets clearer when Goldman Sachs files a BTC ETF and $96.5 billion in managed assets confirms institutions are all in. But the biggest returns have never come from buying what institutions already own. Tokens that produced 100x and 1000x wealth were grabbed by wallets that found them before anyone else was looking, and Pepeto with $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing is exactly where that search was heading.

The Pepeto official website shows capital from wallets that understand the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is the one still at presale levels, and entering now means joining the holders who collect the returns the listing delivers. Missing this entry could become the decision this cycle is remembered for.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Pepeto stands out with over $9 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the original Pepe coin cofounder, and a confirmed Binance listing, all at a presale price that ends when trading begins.

How does the Goldman Sachs ETF filing affect the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Goldman’s filing validates institutional demand, and the capital rotation that follows historically benefits the best crypto to buy in April 2026, which are presale tokens with confirmed listings.

Is Pepeto a safe presale to enter right now?

The Pepeto official website shows a SolidProof audit, a live exchange with working tools, and over $9 million raised, giving it the strongest foundation among active presales in April 2026.