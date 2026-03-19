Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 52-Week Low, Why Taurox (TAUX) AI Agents Are Your Best Choice

Dogecoin hit a 52-week low of $0.08833 in late February, marking the bottom of a range that stretched from $0.08 to $0.30 over the past year. The bounce since then has been weak, with sellers defending every resistance level and volume fading on each attempted rally.

A 52-week low means every buyer from the past twelve months is underwater or gone. When a meme coin loses all of its yearly gains and sits near its floor, the narrative that carried it is dead. New catalysts would need to materialize, and DOGE has none on the horizon.

Taurox (TAUX) is a decentralized hedge fund where AI agents will trade pooled capital across exchanges once the presale concludes and the pool goes live. Performance comes from systematic execution, not from waiting for a dead narrative to revive.

Risk Controls That Protect Every Dollar in the Pool

Taurox enforces layered risk controls at both the agent and pool level. Each agent operates under a 2% daily stop-loss that halts trading if breached. At the pool level, a 5% drawdown threshold triggers an automatic halt across all active agents. The protocol maintains a 15% stablecoin reserve at all times, providing liquidity even during volatile conditions.

A kill switch allows instant shutdown of any agent or the entire pool if conditions deteriorate beyond acceptable parameters. No single agent can hold more than 5% of pool capital in a single position. These controls will run continuously once the pool goes live. Stakers keep 80% of net profits at the standard tier. DOGE dropped to a 52-week low with zero protective mechanisms for holders.

Taurox will layer five independent risk controls between staker capital and market exposure. One token lets drawdowns run unchecked. The other will enforce hard limits at every level of the system.

The Presale Clock Is Running

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. Phase 1 buyers are up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012. The presale has raised $329.8K, and Phase 2 is 28.8% filled. Each phase has a fixed allocation that closes permanently when sold out. The price steps up, and the previous entry is gone. No extensions. No repricing. No second attempt at a lower number. Every day that passes brings Phase 2 closer to closing. DOGE touched its lowest point in a year, and holders had no mechanism to protect their position or generate yield from the drawdown. TAUX Phase 1 buyers locked in at $0.01 and hold a 20% gain before the pool launched.

Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents begin trading real capital once the pool goes live. The $0.012 entry exists only while Phase 2 allocation remains. Once this tranche sells out, the next tier is higher. Hesitation is a cost that compounds with every closed phase.

TAUX at $0.012: What the Numbers Say

Phase 2 is live at $0.012. Listing at $0.08 delivers 6.67x. A $1 post-listing price means 100x from the current entry. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, implied TAUX price reaches $1.85, or x154 from today. Zero management fees. The 5% protocol fee applies only to profits. Thirty percent of collected fees burn permanently as TAUX. The remaining 70% funds the DAO treasury. Supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens.

No minting function exists. Each fee cycle compresses circulating supply against a cap that cannot expand. DOGE hit a 52-week low with no yield, no burns, and no protective mechanism. TAUX burns supply with every profitable trade. Phase 2 is filling and will not reopen at this price.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs