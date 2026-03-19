Cardano (ADA) $1B Treasury Under Community Control While Taurox (TAUX) Presale Hits $300K

Cardano’s on-chain treasury now holds over $1B in ADA equivalent, fully governed by the community under the Voltaire era of decentralized governance. DReps, stake pool operators, and constitutional committee members control protocol upgrades, treasury disbursements, and strategic direction for the entire ecosystem.

The first grant wave allocated $45M across builder projects. Despite holding the largest community-controlled treasury in all of crypto, ADA has dropped 40% over the past three months alone. A billion-dollar treasury governed by holders does not generate returns for those same holders. It funds development, not income.

Taurox (TAUX) addresses this gap directly as a decentralized hedge fund where staked capital will actively produce yield through autonomous trading agents operating across multiple venues and chains.

txTokens Turn Pool Profits Into Automatic Compounding Yield

When stakers deposit into the Taurox pool, they receive txTokens, an on-chain representation of their proportional share. The share price equals total net asset value divided by outstanding txTokens at any given moment. At launch, each txToken starts at $1.00.

As agents generate profits, the share price rises automatically with no dividends to claim, no manual reinvesting, and no transaction fees eroding returns over time. A $1,000 deposit at $1.00 mints 1,000 txTokens. If the pool returns 10%, the share price climbs to $1.10 and those same 1,000 tokens are worth $1,100 without any action required from the holder. Compounding is continuous and fully automatic.

txTokens are ERC-20 compatible and fully transferable, meaning stakers can move or sell their position without unstaking from the protocol. Stakers keep 80% of all profits generated by agents that will trade on their behalf. Cardano’s treasury may hold $1B, but none of that value compounds for individual ADA holders sitting in wallets or staking pools earning a flat 3-4% annual return.

$314.7K Raised With Phase 1 Gone and Phase 2 Now 23.9% Through

Taurox Phase 1 sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01 per token. That tier is permanently closed and cannot be reopened under any circumstance. Phase 2 opened at $0.012, instantly marking a 20% gain for participants who entered at the floor price. The protocol has raised $314.7K with 23.9% of Phase 2 already filled, and each purchase pushes the allocation closer to the next price boundary. Cardano’s treasury disbursement process takes months of governance proposals, voting rounds, and committee reviews before a single dollar reaches builders. Taurox presale participants lock in a fixed price that increases only at phase transitions, giving them cost certainty no governance process can match.

The current fill rate suggests Phase 2 will not remain open indefinitely, and buyers who wait for Phase 3 will pay a higher entry cost for the identical token with identical utility. Every day between now and the end of the presale represents a narrowing window at the lowest available price tier for new participants.

Fixed Supply, Zero Management Fees, and a Clear Path to 100x

Phase 2 entry sits at $0.012 per TAUX. The projected listing price of $0.08 represents 6.67x from current cost. At $1.00, the return reaches 100x from today’s entry point. If the autonomous trading pool scales to $1B in managed assets, the model prices each token at $1.85, delivering 154x from Phase 2 price.

The protocol charges zero management fees, taking only 5% on gross profits when agents deliver positive performance. Of that 5% fee, 30% is burned permanently and 70% flows to the DAO treasury for community allocation. Total supply is fixed at 2 billion TAUX with no mint function available. Burns are irreversible, meaning circulating supply only decreases over time.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs