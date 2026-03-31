Ethereum (ETH) has held a strong grip on the crypto #2 by market cap spot for several years now. However, that grip is now loosening as the stablecoin economy booms. According to recent data, the Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which ranks third, is now closing in on Ethereum as the stablecoin’s growth accelerates.

Amid this closure, crypto market participants see a likelihood of Ethereum losing the second spot as growth stalls. Meanwhile, investors are fleeing into new cryptocurrencies, with DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) one of the latest beneficiaries.

However, many are asking, ‘Is DeepSnitch AI a scam or legit?’ This AI market analytics platform has already raised more than $2.76 million, with over 51 million tokens staked after just 8 presale stages.

Here’s what you need to know about DeepSnitch AI, now that the presale is over.

Ethereum risks losing its #2 by market cap ranking, as data shows slow growth

Ethereum has been trailing its competitors over the past five years as the #2 crypto recorded slow growth. In particular, Ether’s market cap climbed by roughly 11.75% over the past 5 years to reach $240 billion. Meanwhile, USDT’s market cap grew by roughly 622.50% over the same period to reach over $184 billion.

While the gap is still big, the data highlights that Ethereum competitors are closing in, putting it at risk of losing the second spot to USDT in the future. As a result, most investors are betting on Ethereum to lose the spot in 2026, with odds for ETH flippening on Polymarket now at 61% after climbing from 17% just a year ago.

DeepSnitch AI scam or legit? Strong metrics signal solid investor participation post-launch

1. DeepSnitch AI scam or legit: Is this AI platform edging towards widespread market adoption after March 31 TGE?

DeepSnitch AI is designed to help investors beat choppiness in the crypto market. For example, this weekend, Bitcoin dumped more than -$1,700 from $66,710 to $65,000 and liquidated over $185 million worth of longs in just 60 minutes. Then it rallied +$1,400 from $65,000 to $66,400 in 15 minutes, liquidating nearly $14 million worth of shorts. In just 75 minutes, investors lost close to $200 million.

With DeepSnitch AI, however, retail investors can identify such swings before they happen. The platform combines five smart AI agents to provide unmatched market intelligence, something that has seen it climb the ranks to become the best AI market intelligence platform now.

Besides, the platform is also designed as a research tool for crypto traders who want early visibility into promising projects before they reach the broader market. While questions have emerged about whether DeepSnitch AI is a scam or legit, the strong adoption and the live AI tool confirm that it is legit.

After launch, the price of DeepSnitch AI is expected to drop at first due to healthy profit-taking by long-term investors. However, the value behind this crypto will soon drive strong adoption, especially with the market now very choppy, as investors jump in to use this platform to outsmart insiders. The price of DSNT is set to rise with this growing adoption.

Furthermore, AI tokens have been experiencing strong rallies recently, and DeepSnitch AI could be next. For instance, Bittensor (TAO) has recorded a 70% surge in the past month, per data from Coingecko.

But given that TAO hardly has any purpose for millions of retail traders around the world, DSNT is expected to rally even more, with 100x prospects now swirling.

2. Bitcoin Cash has gained about 2% on the daily chart

While DeepSnitch AI continues to rattle crypto markets, established cryptos are feeling the heat of the weekend volatility. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is among the coins making a slight recovery on March 31, rising by over 2%.

According to data from Coingecko, BCH traded at around $465 after a 2% gain from the Monday session. If the support around $450 doesn’t hold, this crypto could revisit previous monthly lows around $440. However, a recovery could push BCH towards $480.

3. HYPE risks losing $37 support, with a new monthly low on the horizon

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is also facing bearish pressure after a volatile weekend. On Tuesday, March 31, HYPE was priced at $37 after a 4% dip on the day.

While HYPE remains up by 20% over the past month, the recent wave of sell-side pressure puts the support around $37 at risk of breaking. If this level breaks, Hyperliquid may drop towards $28 to reach a new monthly low.

Final verdict

So, is DeepSnitch AI scam or legit? The project has accumulated more than $2.7 million in just 8 presale stages before launching on Uniswap. Furthermore, more than 51 million DSNT tokens have been staked during the presale, confirming strong investor participation.

The project is also fully audited by SOLIDProof and Coinsult, putting the scam doubts to bed.

Right now, presale buyers can claim their tokens starting at 1 PM (UTC). Bonus tokens and other rewards are subject to a 7-day vesting period.

Visit the official website for more information, and join X and Telegram for community updates.

FAQs

1. Is DeepSnitch AI a scam or legit?

DeepSnitch AI is fully audited by SOLIDProof and Coinsult, making it a legit AI crypto. The project also has working tools, confirming its utility in AI crypto market analytics.

2. What is DeepSnitch AI?

DeepSnitch AI is an AI market intelligence platform powered by five AI agents. These AI tools turn raw on-chain and social data into tradable insights, helping investors beat volatility across the market.

3. When will DeeSnitch AI (DSNT) launch?

DeepSnitch AI launched on March 31, 12 PM (UTC). One hour later, all presale buyers can claim their tokens by visiting the official website and connecting the same wallet used to purchase the tokens during the presale.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before making any financial decisions.

This publication is strictly informational and does not promote or solicit investment in any digital asset

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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