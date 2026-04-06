Moving while the entry is open is how every crypto success story started, and the cryptocurrency news today confirms that $340 million in token unlocks are hitting 12 protocols on Monday, adding selling pressure across the market at the worst possible time. ETH trades near $2,164 and XRP holds $1.35, but neither has broken through resistance despite weeks of bullish catalysts.

Pepeto crafted by the pioneer who launched the original Pepe coin has gathered more than $8 million during extreme fear. The wallets that built wealth from ETH and XRP all made one decision, they moved while entry was still open, and the same entry is open right now.

Cryptocurrency News Highlights $340 Million in Token Unlocks Across 12 Protocols

Scheduled token unlocks totaling $340 million are set to hit Monday across 12 protocols, with Aptos leading at $89 million and Avalanche at $67 million according to Blockchain Magazine. The unlocks add supply pressure as the market attempts to recover from 47 days of extreme fear. BTC holds $69,900 after ceasefire reports, while the total crypto market cap sits at $2.45 trillion according to CoinDesk.

Where Cryptocurrency News Points Capital in April 2026

Pepeto

The rate cut environment ahead will push new money into crypto, but the token unlocks prove that existing supply keeps diluting returns for holders of established tokens. Pepeto avoids that dilution entirely because presale entries lock pricing before any public market or unlock schedule sets the floor.

The value behind the project is a full trading system designed around protecting capital. The risk scorer examines every contract before tokens move, catching threats that cost wallets on unprotected platforms. PepetoSwap handles trades across chains at zero cost, keeping gains whole.

Pepeto itself shows how cryptocurrency news should be made, crafted by the pioneer who created the original Pepe coin with a former Binance expert building the technical base. SolidProof audited every contract, and the Binance listing approaches.

The $340 million in unlocks prove that holding established tokens means absorbing constant dilution. But Pepeto at presale pricing faces no unlock pressure, only the confirmed Binance listing that converts this price into the open market floor.

For wallets entering at early stage pricing, Pepeto offers 100x potential from presale to listing. More than $8 million raised, $0.000000186 entry, 187% APY staking compounding daily, and the cryptocurrency news that matters most is the one happening inside this presale while the market debates token unlock pressure.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades near $2,164, down 57% from its 2025 peak, with Circle quantum proofing Arc wallets but the price failing to respond according to CoinDesk. FOMC minutes on April 9 and ETH ETF delay risks cap movement. The $340 million unlock wave adds broader selling pressure that cryptocurrency news followers should watch closely.

XRP

XRP holds near $1.35 with seven spot ETFs at $1.35 billion but weekly inflows collapsed 99% from launch levels according to CoinDesk. Standard Chartered cut its target from $8 to $2.80, and the SEC appeal deadline on April 15 keeps uncertainty elevated across the entire token. From $1.35, the recovery path delivers returns that presale entries can match before a single public trade executes.

Conclusion

The forecast for rate cuts is the perfect backdrop for the wallets ready to make the one decision that every cryptocurrency news success story starts with, and the wallets that built wealth from ETH and XRP all made that decision when entry was still open, the same entry that exists right now at the Pepeto official website.

The presale price disappears when Binance opens trading, and making the move now while $340 million in unlocks pressure every established token is how to avoid carrying the regret of watching the cryptocurrency news confirm what the wallets inside already knew while this window was still open.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What cryptocurrency news is moving the market this week?

$340 million in token unlocks across 12 protocols hit Monday, BTC holds $69,900 on ceasefire reports, and Fear and Greed reads 13 for 47 days.

Which cryptocurrency news story matters most for presale investors?

Pepeto crossing $8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing matters most because the presale price vanishes when trading opens.

Is Pepeto worth entering during unlock pressure?

With no token unlocks diluting presale pricing and analysts projecting 100x, visiting the Pepeto official website is how to secure the entry before the listing erases it.