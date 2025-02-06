Crypto Whales Flock to BlockDAG’s Massive 350% Bonus as Cardano Dips & Solana Faces Liquidation Frenzy

Recent crypto movements have been filled with excitement and unpredictability, and right now, it’s a wild ride for several major assets. Cardano (ADA) is taking a heavy hit, dropping 18% in a single day and plunging over 30% this month as bearish forces intensify. Meanwhile, Solana is feeling the heat as liquidations soar, contributing to a staggering $2 billion wipeout across the market.

But amidst the chaos, crypto whales are racing toward BlockDAG (BDAG), lured by its massive FINALCALL700 bonus offer.

Cardano’s (ADA) Price Struggles as Bearish Sentiment Grips the Market

The recent downturn has hit Cardano hard, with the ADA price tumbling 18% in just one day and falling more than 30% over the last month. As the overall altcoin market weakens, ADA’s market cap is now hovering at $27 billion, and technical indicators signal even more downside pressure.

The ADX indicator has surged to 44, indicating a strengthening downtrend, while the Ichimoku Cloud setup highlights ongoing selling pressure. If this trend continues, ADA could slide down to its critical support levels at $0.519, possibly even testing $0.32. However, any rebound above $0.78 might shift the momentum and offer hope for a reversal.

Solana’s Liquidation Surge Contributes to Market Rout

The crypto market has seen an alarming surge in Solana liquidations, adding fuel to the already intense $2 billion wipeout. Despite this, Solana has maintained its price near $200, supported by strong investor interest and the ongoing surge in meme coin activity on its blockchain. Coins like BONK and WIF continue to drive volume, reducing the immediate pressure on Solana.

Nevertheless, mixed technical signals are emerging, as Solana trades below key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index shows potential for recovery, but if liquidations continue, the $185 support level will be critical in determining whether Solana can stabilize or face further declines.

The Bottom Line

The market is shifting, and every major crypto asset has its own tale to tell. Cardano (ADA) is facing deepening losses, strengthening the case for further bearish sentiment, while Solana is experiencing liquidation chaos that’s amplifying market volatility.

