Crypto Whales Are Accumulating This $0.04 Altcoin Since 2025, Here’s Why

The final week of March 2026 is revealing a major shift in how the most successful market participants manage their capital. While many look back at the historical surges of the past with regret, a new wave of interest is hitting a specific pocket of the Ethereum network. Large scale holders have been quietly building positions in a technical layer that prioritizes verified safety and unpriced utility.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a non-custodial capital management platform focused on decentralized lending and borrowing within a structured and automated environment. Built on Ethereum, the protocol is designed to support efficient capital flow while maintaining strong risk controls through smart contract execution and real-time monitoring.

The project has already secured over $21 million in funding, supported by a global base of more than 19,200 holders. This level of participation reflects steady growth as the protocol continues to expand its infrastructure alongside its user base. MUTM is currently in Phase 7 of its rollout, with the token priced at $0.04, following a structured progression from earlier stages.

The total token supply is capped at 4 billion, with 45.5% allocated to the presale to support broad distribution during the early phases. This allocation strategy is designed to build a decentralized holder base before the official launch price of $0.06 is reached. As the remaining allocation tightens, participation continues to increase alongside the project’s ongoing development and V1 protocol rollout.

V1 Protocol Launch and Core Lending Mechanics

A major milestone for the project is the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, which has already handled nearly $300 million. The system operates through a specialized dual-token engine.

When a participant supplies an asset, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt. These receipts grow in value automatically as the protocol collects fees. For example, a user who deposits 10,000 USDT at an 8% APY would see their mtUSDT balance represent 10,800 USDT after one year.

To facilitate borrowing, the protocol issues debt tokens that track liabilities against a specific Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. For instance, a user providing $1,000 in ETH as collateral with an 80% LTV can instantly generate up to $800 in liquidity. The debt tokens ensure the position stays within automated safety limits, protecting the broader pool from market volatility. This move from a roadmap concept to a functional environment demonstrates a level of technical maturity often missing in newer projects.

Stablecoin, Layer-2 and 2027 Price Projections

The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 includes the launch of a native over-collateralized stablecoin and full Layer-2 integration. By moving the core logic to more efficient layers, the protocol can handle thousands of transactions per second while maintaining the security of the main Ethereum chain. High-speed oracles are integrated to ensure accurate pricing of collateral, which is essential for maintaining borrowing limits and managing risk across the entire ecosystem.

Based on these technical milestones, market analysts suggest that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could see its valuation reach a target of $0.45 to $0.65 by late 2027. This represents a potential 1,025% to 1,525% increase from the current $0.04 phase price. This outlook is backed by the project’s verified security stack, including a full manual code review by Halborn Security and a high safety score from CertiK. Large scale participants are moving to capture the remaining community supply before the price moves to the next level.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance