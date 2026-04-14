Crypto Update: The Move Many Missed Before Is Back and Pepeto Leads Now

Bhutan’s kingdom sold $215.7 million worth of BTC on the way down. They watched its holdings collapse from 13,000 BTC to just 3,954 since October 2024. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has now recovered above $74,000.
That is the crypto cycle story that plays out for most investors. Indeed, the opportunity was visible, the entry was available, and waiting cost everything. Pepeto’s Binance listing is the crypto update that separates the people who moved from the people who will live with the regret.
Bhutan’s Bitcoin Holdings Fall From 13,000 BTC to 3,954 as BTC Recovers Above $74K
According to CoinDesk, Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings dropped from 13,000 BTC to 3,954 since October 2024. $215.7 million moved out as the kingdom sold through the decline. Bitcoin has now recovered above $74,000, meaning every BTC sold is now worth substantially more. Reuters noted BTC open interest has climbed alongside price. Moreover, the $80,000 call is now the dominant position on Deribit as the market shifts from fear to conviction. This is the crypto update that reminds every investor what waiting costs.
Crypto Update: Why Acting Now Beats Waiting for Confirmation That Always Arrives Late
Pepeto
The developer who proved that meme-based crypto could build lasting wealth with Pepe built Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem. Their goal was so active traders never have to wait for the confirmation that arrived too late ever again. The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every position from entry to exit, surfacing the risk data that would have told a Bhutan-style holder exactly where the macro picture was heading before the decision cost $215 million through the Pepeto exchange.
The zero fee swap engine executes every cross-chain trade without the costs that compound against waiting. Therefore, the trader who acts today starts ahead of every equivalent trade placed after the listing opens. With 184% APY staking on a $10K position building through the presale period, the entry that acts right now also grows toward listing day rather than standing still. Every crypto cycle has a version of the same regret. The opportunity was visible, the price was affordable, and the investor waited two more weeks for one more confirmation. Then another, and then watched the move happen from the outside.
Pepeto is in that position right now, with $8.8M committed from wallets that did not need one more week of research. There is a SolidProof audit on record, a former Binance expert on the dev team, and the Binance listing that converts presale pricing into market pricing in a single event. The people who waited on Bitcoin at $10,000 did not wait because they had insufficient information. However, they waited because they could not bring themselves to act on the information they had.
The presale entry is $0.000000186 from the audited 420 trillion token supply, and the listing is confirmed. Every day without a position is the Bhutan story playing out one presale at a time. The investors who read that story and still waited are the ones who will read the next one with the same position. Moreover, they will have the same regret they carry from the last one.
Internet Computer
ICP trades near $2.50, down from its all-time high, with the Internet Computer Protocol expanding its AI-native compute capabilities and Web3 hosting infrastructure across 2026. The DFINITY Foundation’s roadmap targets 25,000 TPS and sub-second finality by year-end. Support at $2.30, resistance at $3.00. The technical thesis builds on genuinely novel infrastructure. However, a market cap reflecting years of institutional backing means the return profile plays out over a full cycle rather than a single listing event.
Solana
SOL trades near $85.88, down 72% from its $295 all-time high of January 2025, with the Alpenglow upgrade cutting transaction finality to 150 milliseconds and Q1 2026 stablecoin volume hitting $832 billion all-time high. Standard Chartered targets $250 for 2026. Support at $76-$80, resistance at $92-$94. The ecosystem growth is among the most visible in Layer-1, but a $48 billion market cap means recovering to prior highs plays out over a full bull cycle.
Conclusion
Every crypto update that shows a move already happening is the Bhutan story playing out in real time. The people who acted early hold the position. The people who waited hold the regret. Visit the Pepeto official website before waiting costs what it always costs.
Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale
FAQs
What is the biggest crypto update affecting presale decisions today?
Bhutan sold $215.7M in BTC on the way down. BTC is now above $74K. The crypto update is the same story every cycle: waiting cost everything. Pepeto’s presale entry is still open.
How do the ICP and SOL crypto updates compare to Pepeto?
Both are legitimate bull cycle recoveries. Pepeto captures the presale-to-listing gap in a single event while both recoveries are still building.
What crypto update should investors act on right now?
$8.8M committed, SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website before the entry closes.