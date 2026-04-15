In today’s crypto update, Bitmine Immersion Technologies revealed it has raised more than $10 billion to acquire nearly 5% of all Ethereum in existence. Pepeto has separated itself as the presale with a confirmed Binance listing and live exchange tools, with above $9 million raised and early wallets compounding at a pace most established tokens cannot match.

Bitmine Raises $10 Billion to Accumulate 5% of All Ethereum as Institutional Treasuries Expand

Bitmine Immersion Technologies has rapidly transformed from a mining firm into a leveraged Ethereum treasury, doubling its share count in six months and raising more than $10 billion to acquire nearly 5% of all ETH according to CoinDesk.

Crypto Update: Pepeto Leads AVAX and DOGE in a Market That Rewards Working Infrastructure

Pepeto: The Path From Presale Entry to Listing Gain

Today’s crypto update highlights the growing divide between projects that promise tools and projects that already have them, and Pepeto sits firmly on the side that delivers before asking for trust. The zero fee swap runs every trade through Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at no cost, while the cross chain bridge shifts holdings between chains without requiring a centralized desk.

The PepetoAI risk scorer provides instant reads on any trade setup, flagging danger before capital enters a contract that could drain a wallet overnight. A $5,000 entry at the current presale price generates roughly $9,800 in yearly staking return at 183% APY while the Binance listing draws closer with every passing day.

SolidProof reviewed the full smart contract and the architect behind the original Pepe token’s $11 billion run built this project from the ground up. Having collected $9 million through the worst fear reading of the year while the listing stays confirmed, the presale keeps filling because the capital inside is not chasing hype but positioning for an outcome with a specific date. Visit the Pepeto presale before the Binance listing removes this entry permanently.

AVAX: The Subnet Chain That Needs the Market to Cooperate

AVAX trades near $9.08 on April 15, sitting roughly 94% below its all time high of $144.96. TVL across the Avalanche network doubled to roughly $2.1 billion driven by institutional pilots. But at $9.08, AVAX needs the full altcoin rotation to accelerate before the ETF inflows translate into meaningful price recovery, and a move to $20 delivers roughly 120% while a presale with a confirmed listing creates a gap that percentage returns from established tokens cannot replicate.

DOGE: The Sentiment Gauge That Moves First but Caps Fast

DOGE holds near $0.094 on April 15, outperforming most altcoins as the market pulled back after Bitcoin’s failed $76,000 breakout. Spot Dogecoin ETFs from Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise launched in early 2026 with $3.9 million in first week inflows, and DOGE continues to serve as the market’s go to sentiment gauge. When risk appetite returns, DOGE typically moves first, but at $0.094 with a multi billion dollar market cap, the days of transformative multiples belong to the holders who entered years ago.

Conclusion

Bitmine locking up 5% of all Ethereum and the incoming Fed chair holding crypto in his personal portfolio both prove that this crypto update carries more institutional conviction than any previous cycle. But AVAX at 94% below its high needs the market to cooperate before the VanEck ETF translates into price, and DOGE at $0.094 caps fast once the initial sentiment bounce plays out.

The Pepeto presale crossed $9 million with the Binance listing confirmed, and wallets entering at the presale price hold a floor that the open market prices at a premium once trading goes live while Bitmine’s $10 billion ETH buying proves that institutional capital is entering crypto treasuries faster than retail can react. After the listing, every trader who saw this crypto update and hesitated will pay more for the position that already closed, and the window is still open right now. Visit the Pepeto official website before it closes.

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FAQs

What is the most important crypto update for traders this week?

Bitmine raised $10 billion to acquire 5% of all ETH and the Fed chair nominee disclosed crypto holdings, which signals institutional demand is structural while Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing captures that capital at the presale level.

Is AVAX a good investment after the VanEck ETF launch?

VanEck’s spot AVAX ETF and the SEC digital commodity classification give AVAX real institutional backing, but at $9.08 the return depends on full altcoin rotation while Pepeto’s listing creates a return path that works without market cooperation.

How does Pepeto protect traders in volatile markets?

The PepetoAI risk scorer flags traps before capital enters, the zero fee swap clears trades at no cost, and the SolidProof audit confirmed every contract, which is why wallets keep entering the Pepeto official website during extreme fear.