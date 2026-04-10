Polygon is in early talks to raise up to $100 million for a stablecoin payments business, and that kind of fresh infrastructure capital entering blockchain tells the crypto news today story louder than any price chart. When a major network pivots from building tools for developers to building tools for real world payments, the money following that shift looks for the tokens positioned to benefit from the same transition.

With an experienced Binance builder on the team and more than $8.8 million already committed, Pepeto is the presale where the wallets expecting the biggest listing returns are filling positions right now.

Crypto News Today: Polygon Targets $100 Million for Stablecoin Payments Business

Polygon Labs is in early talks to raise up to $100 million to launch a stablecoin payments business, making it one of the rare blockchain developers entering regulated payments directly according to Crypto Integrated. Separately, BTC holds above $72,000 after the ceasefire rally while ETH pushed above $2,200 on the same move per Yahoo Finance. The crypto news today confirms the industry is not slowing down, it is building the next layer of financial infrastructure, and the presale entries positioned to list into that environment stand to capture the largest returns.

Payments Infrastructure Grows and the Presale Set to List Into the Strongest Market

Pepeto

When a major chain raises $100 million to process real world payments and BTC holds above $72,000 on institutional inflows, the gap between what large caps deliver and what presale entries deliver at listing has never been wider. The crypto news today cycle keeps rewarding the wallets that took early positions before the crowd confirmed the move, and that pattern is exactly what pulls serious capital into presales with the right team and tools. Pepeto, built with a seasoned Binance developer directing the infrastructure and a confirmed listing on the horizon, is the presale positioned at the center of this cycle because the tools are finished and the listing is confirmed.

What drives that conviction is not hype, it is infrastructure already running. More than $8.8 million flowed in during extreme fear, and the wallets that committed see what the broader market has not priced yet. PepetoSwap executes trades at zero fees so holders keep full value on every position and a cross chain bridge shifts tokens between chains without charging transfer fees so every dollar arrives intact.

Every contract on the Pepeto network carries a SolidProof audit confirming the code works as promised, and staked holders collect 185% APY that builds while the listing date nears. The $0.000000186 entry ends the moment the Binance listing opens, and analysts target 100x when that first candle closes, which means the wallets buying Pepeto right now are the ones set to collect the returns the listing delivers while everyone who waited pays the premium.

BTC

BTC traded near $72,800 on April 9 per Fortune. The crypto news today rally pushed BTC 4.5% higher after the ceasefire announcement, and it holds above $72,000 with open interest steady at $16.7 billion. Resistance sits at $75,000, and clearing it opens the path to $85,000. From the current price to the October 2025 all time high of $126,198, BTC offers roughly 77%, strong for a store of value but not the kind of multiple that turns a small entry into a life changing one.

XRP

XRP traded at $1.35 on April 9 per CoinDesk. Bulls hold a slight edge with support near $1.27 and a break above $1.61 targeting the next level higher. XRP’s legal clarity and ETF inflows make it a stable pick, but from $1.35 to its previous high near $3.40, XRP offers roughly 150% over time while presale listings compress that return into a single event.

Conclusion

With Polygon raising $100 million for payments and BTC holding above $72,000, the crypto news today confirms the cycle is building not fading. The earliest BTC holders turned a few thousand dollars into generational wealth, and every one of them wishes they bought more at the price they first saw. Pepeto built by a former Binance expert with working exchange tools and a confirmed listing is how that second chance forms again at the Pepeto official website, and the wallets buying right now are the ones set to collect returns everyone else pays a premium for after listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the crypto news today mean for presale entries?

Polygon’s $100 million raise and BTC above $72,000 confirm infrastructure growth, and presale entries like Pepeto benefit when the cycle strengthens.

Will BTC break $75,000 this quarter?

Analysts see $75,000 as the key resistance, and clearing it opens $85,000, but the crypto news today also highlights faster presale returns.

Why are wallets loading Pepeto before the Binance listing?

Analysts call for 100x when trading opens, and the presale at the Pepeto official website closes permanently when trading begins.