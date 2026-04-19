A $292 million exploit just drained Kelp DAO’s LayerZero bridge, stranding wrapped ether across 20 chains and triggering emergency freezes on Aave, SparkLend, and Fluid in what CoinDesk called the biggest crypto exploit of 2026. The attack reinforces what every serious trader already knows, that smart contract security is not a feature, it is the difference between keeping capital and losing everything. While crypto news today leads with the fallout, Pepeto is drawing attention from wallets that value audited security, with $9.2 million raised, a SolidProof cleared contract, and a confirmed Binance listing ahead.

Kelp DAO $292M Exploit Exposes Bridge Vulnerabilities

CoinDesk reported that an attacker drained 116,500 rsETH from Kelp DAO’s LayerZero powered bridge, roughly 18% of circulating supply, triggering emergency freezes across Aave, SparkLend, Fluid, and Upshift. The exploit exposed vulnerabilities in cross chain bridge infrastructure, the same kind of technology that billions of dollars flow through every day. The Block covered the response as protocols scrambled to contain the damage, with wrapped ether stranded across 20 chains and recovery timelines still unclear. The attack is the starkest reminder in crypto news today that security audits and verified contracts are not optional extras, they are the baseline requirement for any project that handles real capital.

The Top Tokens for Massive Growth

Pepeto

While crypto news today focuses on bridge exploits and protocol failures, Pepeto is building the kind of verified infrastructure that the market clearly needs. Whether traders are moving capital between chains or executing positions across fragmented exchanges, the need for audited, secure, zero cost tools is exactly what the Kelp DAO exploit just proved.

Pepeto operates independently of market direction because the zero fee swap engine and the cross chain bridge serve traders in every condition, and every trade from entry to exit is protected by a protocol that SolidProof has already cleared. The dashboard organizes everything into one view where a trader can swap across chains, score risk with the PepetoAI tool, and move capital without leaving the protocol or paying a cent.

The creator of the original Pepe token designed this protocol with a former Binance expert leading development, and SolidProof completed the audit before retail capital entered. The raise has crossed $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, and the wallets loading Pepeto now are building positions before the first exchange chart opens.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Despite being a frequent topic in crypto news today, Avalanche is delivering modest results at $9.47, roughly 93% below its $144 all time high, with the VanEck AVAX ETF launched in January and total value locked doubling to $2.1 billion according to CoinDesk. Bull case forecasts place AVAX near $100 by year end if institutional adoption accelerates. While a 10x from current levels sounds strong, it requires months of patience and a favorable macro backdrop, and even that outcome is average compared to presale to listing math.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance positions itself as a DeFi lending protocol offering yield on deposited crypto assets. The lending model requires sustained post launch liquidity and consistent borrower demand that most presale projects have failed to deliver once the early hype fades, and the project has not secured a confirmed listing on a top tier exchange, leaving presale buyers without a clear exit path or timeline.

Final Verdict

The Kelp DAO exploit is the kind of crypto news today story that reminds the entire market why security comes first, because $292 million disappeared through a bridge vulnerability that better auditing could have caught. Now is the time to find the investment that delivers when the bull run arrives, and presales with completed audits and confirmed exchange listings are the strongest choices.

The wallets that loaded Solana at $2 before it reached exchanges and climbed to $294 made 147x because they entered before listing, and hours of hesitation at that stage was the difference between life changing money and watching from the outside. Pepeto is still at presale pricing but the speed of this crypto news today raise means the window could close without warning. Knowing about the best audited presale of 2026 early and missing it is the kind of regret that stays long after the cycle ends.

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FAQs

What is the biggest story in crypto news today?

The Kelp DAO $292 million exploit is the biggest crypto news today story, draining wrapped ether across 20 chains and triggering emergency freezes on major DeFi protocols.

What are the key market movers in the current climate?

While most large caps grind through uncertainty, presale projects with SolidProof audits and confirmed exchange listings like Pepeto are drawing capital from wallets that prioritize security.

Which presale could deliver the biggest returns this cycle?

Pepeto at presale pricing with audited contracts and a confirmed Binance listing is where the math favors the largest returns, because the first exchange chart opens at the floor these early wallets built.