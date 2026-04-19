AI companies raised $242 billion in early 2026, capturing 80% of global venture capital, with Gartner projecting total AI spending at $2.52 trillion this year. The capital flooding into AI is reshaping every sector, and crypto projects connected to AI infrastructure are drawing attention from institutional and retail traders.

DOGE trades near $0.094 while XRP holds at $1.43, both positioned for their own catalysts. While that AI wave builds, Pepeto is leading the best crypto to buy in April 2026 conversation with $9.2 million raised, verified exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that creates a deadline on the cheapest entry.

AI Spending Reaches $242B as Capital Reshapes Every Market

CoinDesk reported that AI companies captured $242 billion in venture funding early this year, representing 80% of global VC allocation, while Gartner projected total AI spending at $2.52 trillion. The crypto projects intersecting with AI infrastructure are benefiting from the capital spillover.

Bloomberg noted that the shift is pulling developer talent and institutional capital away from traditional tech and toward projects that combine AI utility with blockchain efficiency. The AI wave is real, but the gains from riding that wave at multi billion dollar valuations are recovery returns, not the presale to listing multiples where the biggest fortunes of every cycle have been built.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026: Pepeto, DOGE, and XRP

Pepeto

Pepeto is one of the strongest low cap entries for this cycle, and the expectation goes beyond how the token performs on the first exchange chart. The deeper question is how Pepeto changes the way traders protect capital across chains in a market where exploits and failed bridges cost hundreds of millions. The PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates each trade from open to close, flagging exposure before a position turns dangerous, while the zero fee swap engine lets traders execute across any chain without losing a cent to fees.

These tools serve every participant in every condition, giving Pepeto cross cycle relevance that tokens tied to a single narrative cannot match. The figure who conceived the original Pepe token brought a former Binance expert onto the development team, and SolidProof confirmed the contract security before any public capital entered.

The raise has crossed $9.2 million with holders earning 181% APY through the staking pool, and the confirmed Binance listing means the best crypto to buy in April 2026 entry has a deadline. The wallets building positions now are locking the floor before the exchange sets a higher number.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin trades near $0.094, roughly 86% below its $0.74 all time high, with a Bollinger Band squeeze signaling a breakout and the 21Shares TDOG ETF adding structural buying pressure according to CoinEdition. X Money launched its fiat payment system, and while crypto integration has not been confirmed, Musk’s history with DOGE keeps speculation alive. Bull case targets place DOGE between $0.15 and $0.25 by year end, delivering 50% to 150%. Those are solid numbers for a $14 billion meme coin, but they do not compete with presale to listing math.

XRP

XRP trades near $1.43, roughly 61% below its $3.84 all time high, with spot ETFs posting $17 million in weekly inflows and Ripple partnering with Kyobo Life for tokenized bond settlement according to CoinDesk. Standard Chartered targets $2.80 under moderate conditions, with bull models reaching $5.00. Even that path from $1.43 to $5.00 is a 3.3x over months, strong for a $119 billion asset but a different world than early stage returns.

Conclusion

Both DOGE and XRP deserve credit as legitimate best crypto to buy in April 2026 picks, because the Bollinger Band breakout setup on DOGE and the $17 million in XRP ETF inflows prove that real demand is building underneath both tokens. But recovering from losses and building real wealth are two different things, and the traders who understand that distinction finish every cycle ahead. Every cycle the wallets that ended richest held their blue chips and locked one early position that nobody else had spotted yet.

Pepeto is clearly the strongest opportunity of this best crypto to buy in April 2026 cycle, with $9.2 million raised, working tools, and a Binance listing that puts a deadline on the entry. The traders who moved first close the cycle with the biggest returns. The data on how presales perform after confirmed exchange listings speaks for itself, while everyone who waited carries the regret.

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FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Pepeto leads with $9.2 million raised, a SolidProof audit, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing, giving it a setup no other token at any cap can replicate right now.

Is Dogecoin a good buy in April 2026?

DOGE has a Bollinger Band breakout forming and ETF structural demand, but the $14 billion cap means even bull targets deliver 150%, not the multiples that come from presale entries.

Can XRP deliver strong returns from current levels?

XRP has spot ETF inflows and institutional pilots building demand, but the 3.3x path to $5.00 from $1.43 takes months and does not match the returns available from presale to listing entries.