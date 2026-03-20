Crypto News Today: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $21M Raised with Over 19K Investors

The third week of March 2026 marks a period of steady technical development within the decentralized finance sector. While the broader market remains in a phase of consolidation, specific projects are continuing to build their core infrastructure. One such project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has reached a new funding milestone. The project reports that it has raised over $21.42 million to date. This capital comes from a global participant base that now exceeds 19,200 individual holders. These figures suggest a consistent interest in new protocols that focus on automated borrowing and lending mechanics on the Ethereum network.

Understanding the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Architecture

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto protocol designed to provide a professional hub for non-custodial capital management. The project aims to remove the manual steps often found in traditional financial systems by using automated smart contracts. At its core, the protocol is built on a dual lending market system. This dual-layer approach is intended to offer flexibility for different types of users and various levels of liquidity.

The first layer is a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model. This system uses collective liquidity pools where users can supply their holdings to earn an automated yield. In this model, the contract acts as the counterparty, allowing for instant transactions without waiting for a specific match. The second layer is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This section is designed for custom agreements between two individual parties. It allows for more specific terms regarding duration and interest rates, which is often useful for participants handling unique assets or specific financial requirements.

The Role of mtTokens and Internal Economics

A central component of the DeFi crypto ecosystem at Mutuum Finance is the use of mtTokens. These are interest-bearing receipts that are issued to users when they supply liquidity to the P2C pools. For example, a user who provides USDT to a pool receives mtUSDT in return. These tokens represent the user’s share of the pool and grow in value relative to the original deposit as borrowers pay interest. This creates a mechanical way for lenders to track their holdings and yield within the protocol.

To support the long-term health of the native MUTM token, the project uses a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the fees generated by the borrowing activity and liquidations is used by the protocol to perform market buys of the native token. These tokens are then redistributed among participants who help maintain the stability of the system. This model is intended to create a direct link between the actual usage of the lending engine and the demand for the underlying token.

Infrastructure: Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

The development roadmap for Mutuum Finance includes several infrastructure updates planned for 2026. One major goal is the launch of a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset is designed to be minted directly against the interest-bearing mtTokens held within the system. This feature would allow users to unlock spending power for other needs without being forced to sell their primary holdings. Every unit of this stablecoin will be backed by on-chain assets to ensure it maintains its intended value.

Additionally, the team is working on Layer-2 expansion plans. This is a technical step aimed at reducing transaction costs and increasing the speed of the protocol. By integrating with Layer-2 networks, Mutuum Finance hopes to make its lending tools more accessible to a global audience who may be sensitive to high network fees. These infrastructure layers are being built to ensure the protocol can handle high-volume activity as the user base continues to grow.

Security Verification and the V1 Protocol

Security is a primary focus for the development team. Mutuum Finance holds a safety score of 90/100 from CertiK, which involves a technical scan of the token’s smart contract code. Furthermore, the project has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security. This firm is known for testing the logic of high-volume financial systems to identify potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. To provide an extra layer of protection, the project also maintains an active $50,000 Bug Bounty program to encourage independent security researchers to audit the code.

The project recently announced that its V1 protocol is active in a test environment. According to official reports, this version of the engine has already handled over $250 million in simulated volume. The V1 launch is a significant milestone as it proves the borrowing logic and interest rate calculators are functional. It also includes tools like one-click borrow presets, which allow users to select a risk profile that automatically calculates a safe Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This automation is intended to help prevent accidental liquidations during periods of market volatility.

Native Token Distribution and Distribution Details

The native MUTM token is currently in a structured distribution phase. The total supply of the token is fixed at 4 billion units. To ensure the protocol starts with a decentralized foundation, 1.82 billion tokens (45.5%) have been allocated specifically for early community participants. To date, more than 860 million tokens have been claimed. This phased approach is designed to distribute the tokens over time as the protocol meets its technical milestones.

The project is currently in Phase 7, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04. Since the first phase launched at $0.01, the internal valuation has moved by 300%. The project has confirmed that the official launch price for the token will be $0.06. This structured path is provided so that participants have a clear understanding of the token’s progression. Joining the distribution is designed to be straightforward, with a secure portal that supports various cryptocurrencies and direct card payments.

Current Activity and Community Tools

To encourage active participation during the build phase, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard. This system tracks daily activity and provides a $500 bonus to the top daily contributor every 24 hours. This tool is part of the project’s effort to maintain a vibrant community while the final technical pieces are put into place.

As the next crypto cycle approaches, Mutuum Finance is positioning its borrowing and lending engine as a primary tool for capital management on the Ethereum network. By combining a dual-market system with verified security and clear infrastructure goals, the project is moving steadily toward its full mainnet release. The current funding of over $21 million provides the resources needed to finalize the stablecoin and Layer-2 integrations. For those following the sector, these developments represent the ongoing effort to build more efficient and secure decentralized financial tools.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance