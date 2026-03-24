The crypto news today confirms the market has become the focal point of opportunity again. With sentiment recovering and capital rotation picking up, early stage projects combining real products and verified security attract the most attention. Bitcoin reclaimed $70,000. Ethereum gained 5.5% on commodity classification. In addition, Pepeto crossed $8 million in its presale with a Binance listing approaching. According to on chain data, Pepeto has established itself as the clear presale leader combining meme culture with audited exchange infrastructure.

Crypto News Today: Market Bounces 3.5% From Extreme Fear as Meme Coins Lead

Bitcoin climbed back above $70,000 on March 24 after falling to $67,000 when Iran tensions rattled markets, according to CoinDesk. The total market cap jumped to $2.5 trillion with a 3.5% gain while the Fear and Greed Index reads extreme fear at 11, according to Blockchain Magazine. Meme coins led with DOGE and PEPE both climbing over 5%. The SEC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities. The crypto news today confirms that the recovery is real. However, the crowd has not returned, creating the exact window where committed capital enters presales before the listings bring full market volume.

Crypto News Today: The Presale and Large Caps Competing for Capital in 2026

Pepeto: The Clear Presale Leader With Exchange Products and a Binance Listing

Pepeto has quickly become the presale everyone in crypto is watching. Built on Ethereum, it combines meme culture appeal with real exchange products and measurable investor commitment, elements that have helped it lead the March presale season. PepetoSwap processes every trade at zero fees so your capital keeps its full value. The cross chain bridge moves tokens across networks at no cost, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your wallet connects. As a result, it blocks the scams that destroyed portfolios in earlier cycles.

Security and reliability are at the core of Pepeto’s growth. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened. A former Binance expert is on the dev team driving the exchange toward launch, and the cofounder who created Pepe and grew it to $7 billion directs every product decision. Staking at 194% APY allows holders to earn rewards before the listing. Positions compound daily for those already inside.

The presale has now crossed more than $8 million with rounds filling faster every week and the Binance listing approaching. At $0.000000186 with a $78 million FDV, community targets sit at 269x to $0.00005 because the valuation sits below where PancakeSwap started at $200 million before reaching $7 billion. Analysts highlight the project as a rare combination of viral energy and real exchange functionality. This same balance made early SHIB entries turn $100 into $1 million when holders bought at five zeros and watched them disappear. The Pepeto presale is not just the biggest presale of the month. In fact, it is quickly becoming the model for how meme coins should be built.

Bitcoin (BTC): The Anchor Posting Its First Green Month of 2026

BTC holds at $71,043 on Fortune, up 4% with $1.4 trillion market cap and $1.4 billion in March ETF inflows. Analysts target $75,000 to $100,000 for 40% returns. This is the safest holding in crypto but it is unable to produce the multiples that presale entries at $78 million FDV deliver when a listing compresses the window.

Ethereum (ETH): Commodity Classification Opens New Institutional Doors

ETH trades at $2,129 on CoinDesk, up 5.5% after the SEC commodity tag removed its biggest legal barrier. Analysts target $4,000 to $5,800 for 85% to 170% returns. This is strong for a portfolio base but limited by a $260 billion valuation that needs quarters of institutional buying to deliver what presale entries produce in days.

Crypto News Today Confirms the Recovery but the Presale Is Where Returns Get Made

This March’s crypto news today picture is filled with positive signals. Bitcoin is posting its first green month, Ethereum has commodity classification, and Pepeto is redefining what it means to build a meme exchange with real products. With more than $8 million raised and whales actively entering, Pepeto has not only become the most watched presale of the month but a proof point that early stage projects can grow even during extreme fear. The Pepeto official website is where that entry still exists at presale pricing, and the investors who move while the crypto news today shows fear at 11 are the ones building positions the rest of the market will spend this cycle wishing they had taken.

Visit the official website of Pepeto and enter the presale before the Binance listing closes this window permanently.

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today? BTC reclaimed $70,000, the SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities, and Pepeto crossed $8 million with a Binance listing approaching.

Which presale is leading in the crypto news today cycle? The Pepeto official website hosts the presale with more than $8 million raised, the Pepe cofounder, and three exchange products at $78 million FDV.

Is now a good time to enter crypto based on the news today? The Fear and Greed Index at 11 with BTC recovering and meme coins leading confirms the best entries happen during fear, not after the crowd returns.