Crypto News Today: BTC, ETH Rise as Pepeto Hits $9.2M Ahead of Listing

The S&P 500 just closed at a record 7,121 on April 17, the Nasdaq extended its longest winning streak since 2009, and BTC cleared $75,000 as risk appetite came flooding back into every asset class. This crypto update matters because traditional markets printing fresh highs have historically pulled crypto higher within weeks. With a confirmed Binance listing approaching, Pepeto, a zero fee network with smart contract verification, has stacked more than $9.2 million as wallets lock the one entry that the listing will price permanently higher.

Crypto Update: BTC Breaks $75,000 as Stocks Hit Records and Risk Appetite Returns

The S&P 500 set a new all time high at 7,121.76 on April 17 while the Nasdaq extended its 11 session winning streak, the longest since 2009, according to CoinDesk. BTC responded by clearing $75,000 for the first time in weeks as the Fear and Greed Index moved from 21 to 26, signaling the start of a sentiment shift, as reported by CoinGabbar. This crypto update confirms that when traditional markets break records, crypto follows, and the entries that sit at ground level benefit the most when that wave of capital arrives.

Where the Market Leaders and the Strongest Presale Entry Stand After the Rally

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Network That Stacked $9.2 million While the Market Turned

The stock market hitting records and BTC breaking $75,000 confirm the risk on cycle is starting, but buying BTC at $75,000 or ETH at $2,325 means competing against ceilings built by years of trading. Pepeto gives buyers the one entry where the confirmed listing creates the return in a compressed window.

Pepeto has built real demand from its first round, stacking more than $9.2 million, generating serious conviction, and pulling 100x targets from analysts who compare presale entries to listing performance. With this crypto update confirming that the broader market is turning, the confirmed Binance listing stands out as the presale event that separates this cycle from every one before it.

What makes capital keep flowing into one presale when BTC itself is climbing? Three things: live network tools, a team anchored by the creator of the original Pepe coin and a former Binance market specialist, and timing that matches the exact moment the market turns from fear to greed.

The network tools prove the case, because Pepeto keeps buyer capital protected when scam tokens and dead contracts keep draining money across the space every single day. The swap handles trades between chains at zero cost so every dollar stays working, and the bridge connects ecosystems without the kind of fees that eat into returns before they even begin.

Staking locks in the conviction, with 181% APY bringing in wallets that see this entry as a position to hold through the listing and far beyond. That level of commitment from early money proves the capital inside is not planning to leave when trading begins.

The crypto update confirms the market is turning, and Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186 carrying the identical 420 trillion token base that drove the original Pepe coin past billions with zero tools behind it. SolidProof verified every contract on the network, and the same cofounder who proved the math works once is doing it again with a confirmed Binance listing and a working exchange behind it. Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected during recovery, and the listing separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward.

BTC: Bitcoin Clears $75,000 as Stocks Set Records

BTC trades near $75,600 after a 3.4% daily gain, according to CoinGabbar. The token cleared the $76,000 resistance that held for two months, and a close above $75,700 targets $80,000. Support sits at $74,000. From here, BTC targets the $126,210 all time high, roughly 63% returns, strong over months but far from the multiples a presale entry delivers before a confirmed listing.

ETH: Ethereum Rides the Risk On Wave to $2,325

ETH trades near $2,325 with a 3.9% daily gain, according to CoinGabbar. The Glamsterdam devnet and Schwab’s direct trading access keep building the fundamental case. Resistance sits at $2,500, with support at $2,200. A return to the $4,878 all time high represents about 100%, which highlights why presale entries at fractions of a cent with confirmed listings offer a completely different kind of math.

Conclusion

This crypto update proves the market is turning because stocks hit records, BTC cleared $75,000, and risk appetite is flooding back into every asset class, which is the exact same setup that produced every early buyer success story in crypto. Pepeto sits at the center of that pattern. The same cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is doing it again with verified tools and a confirmed Binance listing, and matching that ATH means 150x from the current entry.

The wallets filling through the Pepeto official website are entering the same setup that separates the ones who moved from everyone who reads about them later. The listing ends the presale permanently, and every day closer is a day closer to the entry disappearing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does this crypto update mean for buyers right now?

The S&P 500 hit a record 7,121, the Nasdaq extended an 11 session streak, and BTC cleared $75,000. When traditional markets break records, crypto historically follows within weeks.

What are the key BTC and ETH levels after the rally?

BTC trades near $75,600 with resistance at $75,700. ETH sits at $2,325 with resistance at $2,500. Both tokens are climbing as risk appetite returns.

Why is Pepeto attracting capital during this crypto update?

Pepeto stacked more than $9.2 million during fear, carries SolidProof verification, and holds a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale entry details.