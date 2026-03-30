Crypto News Today: BTC, ETH and This New Altcoin Under $1

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to set the tone for the crypto market, with recent price movements reflecting a period of consolidation across major assets. As traders monitor key levels and market direction, attention is also expanding toward emerging altcoins that are still in earlier stages of development.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto protocol priced under $1, is gaining visibility as it progresses through its presale and V1 rollout. With growing participation and ongoing system development, MUTM is increasingly being tracked alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum within today’s crypto market landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at approximately $68,500, reflecting a cautious atmosphere among institutional and retail participants. The asset currently maintains a massive market capitalization of roughly $1.35 trillion, which highlights its role as the primary anchor for the entire sector. Despite this dominance, the price has recently entered a sideways grind as it encounters a significant resistance zone. Technical analysts point to the $70,000 to $72,000 range as the immediate hurdle that must be cleared to signal a fresh bullish expansion.

On the downside, Bitcoin has established a firm support floor near the $65,000 level. If the price fails to hold this zone, the next area of interest for buyers sits at $62,500. The current market sentiment is being influenced by global economic shifts and a cautious stance from ETF providers, who recorded mild inflows of roughly $95 million last week.

Because Bitcoin is now a mature asset with a trillion-dollar valuation, it requires a massive influx of new liquidity to move the price by a large percentage. This maturity is leading some participants to maintain their core BTC positions while looking for higher growth potential in newer, lower-cap technical layers.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $3,685, with a market capitalization of approximately $442 billion. The network remains the primary hub for decentralized finance and smart contract innovation. Looking back at the history of Ethereum, early investors who joined during its foundational years saw a historic surge in value as the network transitioned from a basic idea to the backbone of the global on-chain economy. Those who entered when ETH was priced under $10 or even $100 were rewarded for identifying the utility of the protocol before it became a household name.

However, as Ethereum has grown into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar asset, the era of exponential “early-stage” growth has naturally slowed. This is why many experienced participants are now turning their attention toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM). These individuals are looking for the same patterns they saw in the early days of ETH: a project with a clear technical roadmap, a working product in a test environment, and an entry price that has not yet reflected its full potential. By diversifying into a protocol built on top of Ethereum, they are attempting to capture the next wave of utility while still benefiting from the security of the main network.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently constructing a professional hub for non-custodial capital management. The project is building a high-tech environment for borrowing and lending that prioritizes speed and automated security. The core of this system is a dual-market architecture that combines a high-velocity pooled layer with a marketplace for direct, custom agreements. This allows for a flexible range of financial interactions, from high-volume lending to custom terms between two individuals.

The financial progress of this project reflects deep trust from a global audience. To date, the protocol has successfully secured over $21 million in funding. This capital has been provided by a community that has grown to more than 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently in Phase 7 of its distribution, priced at $0.04. This follows a steady climb from its initial $0.01 starting point in early 2025. With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, the project has allocated 45.5% of the supply specifically for these early community stages to ensure a decentralized foundation.

Why BTC and ETH Holders are Tracking MUTM

Many people who saw the early steps of Bitcoin and Ethereum believe that Mutuum Finance is following a similar path of technical delivery. The move from a roadmap concept to a functional environment is a key factor in this belief.

According to an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the project has successfully activated its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This version has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume, proving that the lending engine is hardened and ready for professional-level usage.

The V1 launch allows users to interact with core mechanics like mtTokens for yield generation and debt tokens for collateralized borrowing. This demonstrates a level of technical maturity that is often missing in newer projects.

By delivering a working test environment before the official launch, Mutuum Finance is showing that its valuation is backed by actual code and high-performance logic. For those who value verified safety, the transition from a testnet to a live mainnet is seen as a primary catalyst for future growth, similar to the early milestones that propelled the market’s current leaders.

Security Standards and Community Engagement

To ensure long-term stability, Mutuum Finance has implemented a rigorous security framework. The project completed a full manual code review with Halborn Security before deploying its testnet. Additionally, the token holds a high safety score of 90 out of 100 from CertiK.

These independent reviews are essential for maintaining the trust of a global user base, especially in the lending sector where collateral safety is the highest priority. The project also operates a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage constant improvement of the protocol’s security.

Engagement remains high as the project moves through the final stages of Phase 7. The platform features a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks activity in real-time. The top daily contributor is rewarded with a $500 bonus in tokens, ensuring that the community remains active as the available allocation shrinks.

With over 860 million tokens already claimed, the window for entry at the current $0.04 level is closing. As the protocol moves toward its confirmed official launch price of $0.06, the momentum suggests that the era of early discovery is giving way to a period of large-scale utility.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance