Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Crosses $9M as April Hacks Top $605M Across 12 Protocols

The crypto news cycle in April 2026 has been defined by security failures, with more than $605 million drained from 12 protocols in just 20 days. Notably, the Kelp DAO exploit alone accounts for $293 million. Bitcoin holds near $75,000 and Solana recorded 167 million unique holders, proving that adoption keeps accelerating. Furthermore, Pepeto, now past $9.2 million in presale traction with a confirmed Binance listing, draws capital from traders who want an entry backed by a completed audit and tools that protect every position.

$605 Million Lost to Crypto Hacks in April Alone

Crypto protocols have lost more than $605 million to attacks in the first 20 days of April. The Kelp DAO exploit drained $293 million through a cross chain bridge vulnerability, according to TheStreet.

The Drift Protocol exploit on April 1 added another $285 million. Additionally, smaller attacks hit CoW Swap, Hyperbridge, and Silo Finance throughout the month, according to CoinDesk. When this much capital disappears in weeks, the crypto news shifts from price predictions to one basic question. That question is whether the project you are entering has been audited by a firm that staked its reputation on the code being safe.

Crypto News and the Presales Built for This Market

Pepeto

Every cycle has one presale that rises above the noise because it answered the trust question before the first dollar entered. The crypto news right now makes that distinction clearer than ever. Pepeto was built with a zero fee swap engine that removes trading costs across any chain. Additionally, it features a cross chain bridge that connects blockchains without the kind of vulnerability that just cost protocols hundreds of millions.

The builder of the original Pepe token created Pepeto with 420 trillion tokens and a full SolidProof audit backing every line of code. One of Binance’s former exchange architects contributes to the project, which means the team already proved they can build products the market trusts with real volume.

The tools protect every trader from entry to exit, and that protection matters more right now than any time in the last two years. This is because the crypto news keeps proving that unaudited code is a liability.

With $9.2 million raised at $0.0000001865 the capital entering is not chasing hype but locking positions behind verified security before the confirmed Binance listing opens. The Pepeto presale is still accepting entries. However, the listing approaches and the speed of this raise means the window could close without warning.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades near $75,000 with a market cap of $1.4 trillion after the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust pulled $30.6 million on its first day, the strongest ETF debut for the firm. BTC sits about 40% below its October 2025 all time high near $126,000. Spot ETF assets hold around $95 billion while the Fear and Greed Index reads 27. Standard Chartered projects BTC reaching $150,000 by year end. However, from a $1.4 trillion base that 2x needs months of sustained institutional flow to materialize.

Solana (SOL)

SOL trades at $85 with 167 million unique holders as of April, an 8% increase from late 2025. In addition, spot ETFs from Bitwise and Fidelity have crossed $1 billion in combined assets. The token sits 70% below its $293 all time high, and CME Group just announced regulated SOL futures launching alongside AVAX. Changelly forecasts SOL between $88 and $97 for April. This is solid for a top 10 asset but a modest return from a $49 billion base that rewards patience rather than early positioning.

Conclusion

The crypto news in April confirmed that institutional money is not slowing down, with Morgan Stanley’s ETF setting records and Solana crossing 167 million holders, and that growth lifts every serious project. But traders looking for returns that change a portfolio know those gains come from presale entries, not from watching large caps grind toward old highs over months.

Every self made crypto fortune followed the same pattern, enter the strongest presale while the market is still afraid, because the hours before a listing are the difference between generational returns and permanent regret.

Pepeto is still at presale pricing, but the speed of this raise and the confirmed Binance listing mean the window could close without warning. Knowing about this entry early and choosing to wait is the kind of decision that stays with a trader long after the listing opens and the price resets forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news in April 2026?

Over $605 million was lost to hacks across 12 protocols, while Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF set first day records and Solana crossed 167 million unique holders.

Is Pepeto a safe presale to enter?

Pepeto has a completed SolidProof audit, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing, which are the security signals that distinguish credible projects from the unaudited code that lost $605 million this month.

Why are presale tokens drawing more attention than large caps?

Presale entries offer the gap between early pricing and exchange listing, creating multiples that large caps at trillion dollar market caps cannot deliver regardless of how strong their fundamentals are.